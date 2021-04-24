Why does Bitcoin consume more electricity than most countries in the world?

In this way, the extraction or mining of bitcoins consists of the generation of new blocks for the network, allowing the maintenance of a peer-to-peer network based on blockchain technology, which is continuously updated (and totally secure).

When Bitcoin made its appearance, back in 2009, the process to mine the first cryptocurrencies needed little more than a home computer, which did not have to be very advanced, modern or fast.

However, at present, it is this “mining” of cryptocurrencies that consumes a lot of energy, Given the involves carrying out large computer calculations in order to verify transactions, by implying the puzzle solving that, although they are not an integral part of the verification of money movements, they do constitute a guarantee to guarantee that each and every transaction is duly recorded.