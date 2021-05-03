Why Doctor Strange doesn’t appear in ‘WandaVision’

Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios, reviewed the news of the company in an interview for the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine. One of his most interesting statements is related to WandaVision, the first series of “The House of Ideas” for Disney Plus. Remember that multiple rumors and leaks anticipated that Doctor Strange would have a brief participation in WandaVision, a situation that unfortunately did not come true.

Although most fans decided to turn the page, Feige himself reopened the debate about the end of WandaVision. Although in general terms the series had a fairly positive reception, no one can deny that the last chapter generated a division of opinions. It is evident that many waited for the appearance of Doctor Strange or that “Pietro Maximoff” had a more relevant role.

Now Kevin Feige confirmed what was already an open secret: Marvel’s original idea was to show the character of Benedict Cumberbatch in WandaVision, but in the end they discarded it. Why? According to Feige, introducing Doctor Strange would have stolen the limelight from Wanda, a fact that they could not afford. It was for that reason that they decided to eliminate the superhero from the series.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would have been great to see Doctor Strange,’ but that would have taken us away from Wanda. We didn’t want the series finale to be commodified by linking to the next movie. [de Doctor Strange]». This was mentioned by the director of Marvel Studios. Also, the creative team wanted to prevent the sorcerer from presenting himself as the great savior of Wanda’s troubles“‘Here’s the white boy, let me show you how power works,'” added Feige as an example.

Will we see Doctor Strange before his next movie?

After a few weeks, the doubt about the absence of Doctor Strange in WandaVision was finally cleared. Of course, surely some fans will not agree with the decision that Marvel made. Despite the above, the sorcerer will once again have his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We refer, of course, to Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, whose premiere is scheduled for March 25, 2022. However, His appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home is not ruled out (December 17, 2021).

