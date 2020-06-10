Why do you sometimes want to fight with your partner? Pexels

Why do you sometimes want to fight with your partner. It seems the fights only happen for really important reasons, however there are people who tend to constantly fight with their partners for the simplest questions, if you are one of them we will tell you why it seems that you like to fight.

We must understand that discussions with the couple are normal, especially if they live together, discussions after between 7 months of relationship and 2 years are quite normal, psychologists call it ideal family system to the step of real family system.

However also it depends a lot on the frequency and intensity with which we have our couple’s discussions, whether our relationships are healthy or not, in addition to the reasons why it is discussed.

The most common problems a couple may have arguments about are personal or other insecurities problems due to the families of origin, lack of communication in the couple, excessive idealization of the other, lack of common goals or interests and even lack of attention.

While these are the most common problems It does not mean that constant fighting is normal, although discussions help us to establish limits and to express points on issues important to the relationship, it is very important to know have a couple discussion that allows reaching agreements.

So that discussions with your partner do not escalate to major problems, it is important that you communicate clearly and effectively. With direct phrases but with a moderate tone of voice, you should not let yourself be carried away by your impulses or communicate your annoyance if you are very angry, remember that you love your partner and that it is important to talk about solving things.

It is also important that treat the point under discussion without going overboard or bringing up other problems that they have had in the past, and finally, keep in mind that the goal is to solve issues that are not right in the relationship, not to find guilty.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel