Human bodies do a lot of weird things. But goosebumps can be one of our strangest bodily functions.

That said, goosebumps are humanity’s almost universal reaction to cold. But for some reason, those unmistakable little bumps on the skin also show up when we’re scared or touched by something awesome.

What is it about these experiences that are so different that they trigger a similar reaction on our skin? And why do we get goosebumps in the first place? The answers are rooted in our evolutionary history.

Furry ancestors

Goosebumps probably don’t seem very helpful to modern humans. But long ago, scientists think they were practical for our ancestors.

Homo sapiens was once covered in fur, a lot. And goosebumps, a phenomenon known as “piloerection,” provided primitive humans with some additional protection from the cold, working a bit like built-in quilted jackets.

When we are exposed to the cold, it causes the small muscles at the base of each hair to contract, stretching the connected hair up. And this involuntary reflection would have fluffed up our ancestors’ fur, trapping a small amount of air near the skin that would have created an insulating effect.

We see this happen among other members of the animal kingdom, too, like chickens that fluff their feathers to warm themselves.

And while goosebumps can be a funny name, there’s nothing funny about them when it comes to facing an enemy. Goose bumps are also a response to threats, which would have made our ancestors appear larger and more frightening.

Just imagine a cat or dog when the coat is about to fly. Their puffy hair is an indication that they are marked and in fight or flight mode.

Although humans lost most of their extra skin, goosebump physiology has stuck with us.

But what is really puzzling is that we don’t only get goosebumps when we are cold or when we feel threatened. Many of us also feel a chill on our skin when we experience something beautiful or overwhelming.

Skin orgasms

If a song has chilled you, you’ve experienced what’s known as “frisson.” Some researchers have called them “skin orgasms” and they feel like waves of sensation that spread through the skin.

According to Mitchell Colver, a researcher at Utah State University who studied the phenomenon, frisson (sometimes called aesthetic chills or musical chills) is created in the same way as chills.

“Our emotional brain is really easy to trick into being threatened,” Colver said to Scientific american. “Our sympathetic nervous system becomes excited and furious because our emotional brain says, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS THAT?!?!'”

Goosebumps: fight or flight

For our brains, anything that resonates emotionally, even positive and happy things, can be classified as a threat, at least at first, Colver says.

This is thanks to the amygdala, an important brain region in the processing of emotions. Touching experiences of emotions activate our answer primary of fight or flight.

When our amygdala perceives a threat, whether real or not, it sends SOS signals to the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus functions a bit like a dispatch center, and its job is to boost communication to the rest of the body.

This activates our sympathetic nervous system, a division of our autonomic nervous system. And when our sympathetic nervous system is activated, a jolt of the stress hormone adrenaline is released, which triggers goosebumps and other unintended stress reactions, such as a racing heart and sweaty palms.

Colver says that the distress signals that originated in the amygdala continue down a cognitive path to the rational brain, where they are correctly classified. So often when we get goosebumps it is because our brains are shaken by nothing.

That’s why you can get chills from pretty harmless things, like going to a concert. A crowd screaming alone is enough to trigger our goosebumps reaction.

And often, it’s the music itself that gives us the creeps. According to Colver, certain instruments, tempos, and tones are known to cause these orgasms on the skin. An unexpected or particularly resonant sound can initiate our fight or flight response.

While cold goosebumps are quite universal, Colver says that not everyone experiences skin orgasms. It is estimated that between 55 and 80 percent of people do it, and some are more likely to experience the phenomenon than others.

“People who have a high level of openness have a much lower threshold for being excited,” said Colver.

“While [algunas] people have to jump out of an airplane to feel the thrill of life, [algunas] People who feel goose bumps just have to watch a cartoon lion being killed while loud background music plays. “

