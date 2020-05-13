If you feel exhausted after any video call from work or with friends, you are not alone.

As most of our face-to-face conversations these days have been reduced to various video call software, more and more people are inexplicably exhausted by all virtual communication.

Why it happens?

According to the BBC, part of this has to do with non-verbal cues that are easily lost in video chats, such as body language, tone of voice, and facial expressions that are not clearly translated in the video.

People feel that they have to make a greater emotional effort to appear interested, and in the absence of many non-verbal cues, the intense focus on words and sustained eye contact is exhausting.

Since we are working so hard to decode these signals, even unconsciously, it is more difficult to settle into comfortable dynamics.

«Our minds are together when our bodies feel that we are not. That dissonance, which makes people have mixed feelings, is exhausting. You can’t naturally relax in conversation »Gianpiero Petriglieri, an associate professor at INSEAD who studies sustainable learning and workplace development, told the BBC.

Delays

Echoes

Screen freezes and other tech issues can add to that dissonance.

But even a perfect connection cannot alleviate the feeling that we are being watched much more closely than in a regular meeting, especially considering that we can see our own faces in the corner of the screen.

Another factor, explored by researchers at University College London, is the length of the gaze.

While people are happy to look at people they are comfortable with for longer periods, looks of more than 3 seconds can feel awkward in less relaxed situations.

Furthermore, the BBC cites a German study of the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies that find that delays in speech transmission of just over a second can cause participants to perceive those on the video call as “less attentive and outgoing.”

There is also the problem, explains Gianpiero Petriglieri, from “Self-complexity”.

In simple terms, humans like variety, but now many aspects of our lives come together in one place: las video calls.

Not everything is fatality

On the positive side, social anxiety is positively correlated with feelings of online comfort. So for people who fear physical meetings, meeting online could be a welcome respite.

And while the increased focus on verbal information in video meetings may be mentally more taxing, it could also have some potential positive side effects by reducing biases due to social and emotional cues.

How can we reduce fatigue?

With predictions that the new “normal” workplace will be very different from the old, it seems the video call is here to stay. There are several steps we can take to reduce the negative effects of online video meetings.

First, consider whether the meeting should happen. In some cases, shared document platforms with detailed feedback can reduce the need to comply.

Limiting the number of meetings in a day can help, as well as using messages and emails.

Sometimes the phone is better. On the phone we only have to focus on one voice and we can walk, which can help us think.

Some, suggested by Harvard Business Reviewinclude:

Hold shorter meetings.

Reduce stimuli on screen: Try to hide from sight.

Don’t feel like you have to attend all virtual social gatherings with colleagues.

Switch to a phone call or email if you find it more convenient.

