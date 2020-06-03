NeonShot / Shutterstock

A cost-benefit analysis can be used to quantify this choice. A project (from a private company or a public project) is a good investment, or not, comparing the costs (implicit and explicit) with the benefits. Both are measured in current monetary terms.

In the case of COVID-19, the expected drop in gross domestic product due to social distancing is the measure of its costs. As for the benefits, they are the lives saved thanks to the distance. The estimated number of lives saved is multiplied by what is called the statistical value of life: it is the price of life and is calculated in monetary terms.

The notion of statistical value of life can be cynical. Many consider that human life is priceless. However, we are willing to take risks in exchange for time or money. We smoke, we drive at high speed, we accept jobs that carry job hazards in exchange for a higher salary. The statistical value of life is calculated from the amount of money we need to take risks (or the amount we are willing to pay to reduce a risk).

The benefits of distancing measures are immediate, but the costs will be paid later. In order to compare costs and benefits that do not happen at the same time, a discount rate is applied to what happens next.

That discount rate captures how we value having a euro today in the future compared to how we value having a euro today. If a euro in the future is worth as much as a euro today, this means that we are patient. The less we value a euro in the future compared to a euro today, the more impatient we will be. This translation of future costs and benefits into current currency allows us to compare all costs and all benefits directly.

Economists from the University of Wyoming (USA) concluded that the benefits of social distancing are greater than the costs, but they recognize that the result depends on all the variables and scenarios. A sensitivity analysis shows that changes in some parameters (such as the statistical value of life or the update rate) could invalidate the previous conclusion. They stress that the analysis does not take into account social and generational aspects.

In the case of climate change, the choice is similar: it is about accepting a reduction in the gross national product, in exchange for saving lives in the future. There are studies that reach the same conclusion: the benefits are greater than the costs. However, the measures taken are not the same. Here we propose some keys to understand this difference.

One is related to the update rate. In more impatient societies, the benefits of social distancing measures and the costs associated with mitigating climate change will be more important than in more patient societies. We then identified a factor, patience (measured as the future money discount rate), which works in favor of reducing global warming but against reducing the effects of COVID-19. A choice like Sweden’s, reluctant to social distancing measures but favorable to environmental protection measures, indicates a patient society.

How to explain success in confinement?

Another factor in favor of confinement may have been the “framing effect”.

Tversky and Kahneman demonstrated that the presentation (the framework) of a dilemma can affect preferences.

A disease kills 600 people. Which of the following treatments do you prefer?

One that saves 200 people (so 400 will die).

Another that has a one-third chance of saving 600 people (and therefore if it works, 0 people will die, but if it fails, 600 people die).

In general, the answer depends on the approaches in terms of lives saved or lives lost. Individuals prefer to safely save 200 people rather than try to have zero deaths with a probability one third. That is, when the framework refers to profit, most people prefer to avoid risk, while when the framework refers to loss, most people prefer the risky situation.

Applying these results to COVID-19, it seemed that the choice was between a safe loss of life without confinement, and a reduction in the number of lives lost with the risk of damaging the economy (and the most fragile families in this regard) with confinement.

The presentation of the dilemma in terms of the direct relationship between confinement and avoided deaths may have influenced in favor of the risky option (confinement), avoiding certain deaths.

In the case of measures against climate change, the objective is set in terms of reducing the global temperature without indicating the estimate of deaths avoided.

The deadline effect has also played in favor of confinement. In the article published in 1988 by the American Economic Review, the authors Roth, Murnighan and Schoumaker design a series of bilateral negotiation experiments and observe that the agreements are reached, most of the time, in the last half minute.

While the virus seemed to affect only the inhabitants of Hubei province (Wuhan), no citizen was buying face masks. The moment cases began to be detected in his city, people began to take action (the disease is fatal in a few weeks). This sense of urgency is perhaps less present when we decide on measures against global warming.

* Annick Laruelle, IKERBASQUE Professor of Foundations of Economic Analysis, University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea and Noemí Navarro, Maître de conférences, HDR en sciences économiques, Université de Bordeaux

