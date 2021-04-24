Why do we get so much SPAM? The pandemic has increased it

BeenVerified, for example, analyzed more than 180,000 spam complaints, finding that the five most common spam phone calls (or text messages) were product delivery scams, social security scams, questionable credit card offers, insurance proposals or false debt collection.

And specialists are clear why in 2020 spam increased in practically the whole world, especially if we consider how the digitization of our lives has increased since the pandemic began, given that we tend to surf the Internet more frequently than before, so we tend to download more free software, buy more products online, click on more emerging benefits, and in turn engage in other activities that may make us susceptible.