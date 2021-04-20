Why do we cry and where do the tears come from?

Humans are the only species that conserves ability to cry, as we know it, once we are adults. And yet we still don’t know exactly why we are doing it. Well actually we can understand why our own cry. We identify if our tears are of sorrow, of joy or of physical pain, for example. But, at a general level, scientists are still not clear why this reaction occurs to us from all these emotions.

It is true that there are numerous theories. Most of them relate the act of crying with the communication between people. In fact, it is something that makes a lot of sense, since those who cry the most are babies, since they have no other way of communicating with their parents or the other humans around them. It can also have an evolutionary explanation. Although the father of the theory of evolution, Charles DarwinHe went on to say that tears have no purpose. It turns out that the English naturalist had great scientific successes throughout his life, although here it seems that he was somewhat more wrong. But then why do we cry?

Three types

In general, tears can be of three types: basal, reflex or psychic.

The first are those found in normal conditions in our eye to keep it lubricated. Activities such as the excessive use of electronic device screens, as well as some pathologies, can reduce this natural lubrication, causing everything from itching to corneal ulcers and loss of vision.

The latter also have the objective of lubricate and clean, but they are released in response to irritating situations, such as contact with smoke. In addition, it is the reason why we usually cry when cutting onions.

Finally, psychic tears are those that have a emotional component. It is to them that we usually refer to when we talk about crying.

Cry to communicate better

The main theory that exists about emotional crying in human beings is that it is a way of showing those around us how we feel. This allows us share our joy, seek comfort or, if someone hurts us physically, make them see the discomfort they are causing us.

Emotional tears are more viscous, so they stick closer to the face and look better

It is a theory that, for example, is supported by the fact that psychic tears have a higher amount of protein. This makes them more viscous, facilitating that they remain adhered to the face and, therefore, go less unnoticed.

One of the scientists who have studied this phenomenon the most has been the professor of clinical psychology Ad Vingerhoets. According to him, our ancestors could have used crying as response to attack by potential predators. They could have just screamed, but crying would show them as more vulnerable and submissive. This at certain times could have led to attack, but at others it could have stopped showing them as possible rivals, causing the other party to lose interest in attacking.

On the other hand, this scientist considers that crying helps those who cry to feeling better. He came to this conclusion after conducting an experiment in which a group of volunteers had to fill out a form about their feelings before and after watching an emotional movie. The objective was to see if his mood changed with the viewing of the tape. And so it was, since those who cried acknowledged feeling better afterwards.

Finally, in a study published in 2019, the theory is thrown that people who cry seem to him more reliable those who interact with them.

Therefore, yes, tears are useful. Of course, on a physical level, but also on another emotional. It seems that Darwin was wrong on this. Of course, if he had seen that even today there are those who oppose the existence of evolution, he would have cried so much that he would end up changing his mind.

