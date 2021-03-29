Why do we breathe so hard when we sleep?

The sound that occurs when you breathe, whether you are asleep or awake, is produced by the vibration of the air that moves through the windpipe. Thus, the strength of your breath depends how narrow your windpipe is and the speed with which the air passes through it. In fact, it could be compared to a musical instrument, as Timothy Morgenthaler, a sleep medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, argues.

When you inhale, the movement of the air that flows into the upper respiratory tract (the part of the respiratory system that runs from the mouth to the larynx) lowers the pressure throughout the respiratory tract. This pressure change can collapse the upper airway, thus obstructing breathing. Nevertheless, a reflex in the airways prevents this collapse and keeps them open when you are awake.

Nevertheless, when he is asleep this reflection is not so strong, so the airways partially collapse and breathing becomes a little louder.