The coronavirus crisis has fully touched organizations. These have been forced to force telework, except in essential cases, to avoid the cessation of the activity. This new format has sent thousands of Spaniards to their homes and forced them to adapt a new workspace in their homes that must be shared with the rest of the inhabitants of the home. And technology has come to the rescue, doing it so well that it is even feasible to hold meetings via videoconference, obtaining results, a priori, similar to those derived from a face-to-face meeting. Is this really so? Some experts are warning that using tools to hold videoconferences raise participants’ stress levels.

Complications of lack of non-verbal communication

It would be tempting to think that a meeting held with a video camera may be the ideal substitute for a face-to-face meeting, but the truth is that the human body deciphers them in a completely different way, according to the conclusions reached by Gianpiero Petriglieri, professor at INSEAD and Marissa Shuffler, professor at Clemson University. These experts refer to the communication keys that are lost in a video conference, such as tone of voice, part of facial expressions and physical gestures. Not being so obvious in a video conference, the participant is forced to pay more attention and in the conclusion, especially if the meeting has many participants, it can be exhausting.

“Non-verbal language is the first ingredient of oral communication,” explains Yago de la Cierva, professor of People Management in IESE Organizations, to EL PAÍS. “It equals more than two thirds of what you want to share: it gives you the interpretation and the meaning.” In a meeting held by videoconference it is very limited, and on the other hand, “we have two dimensions instead of three; and because we are sitting and still ordinarily and the control of the space is very important ”, according to this expert. The absence of this third dimension is the one that would trigger, in the end, a psychological overstrain.

“When one of the components of communication is absent or limited -as happens in videoconferences-, sender and receiver are forced to invest more attention and more effort to express themselves and understand each other correctly”, explains Ignacia Arruabarrena, Associate Professor of the Department of Social Psychology of the University of the Basque Country. This wear is exacerbated “if there are more people involved in the video conference,” according to Arruabarrena.

Uncomfortable silences and the psychological fatigue of quarantine

But it would not be fair to attribute stress to videoconferencing, but confinement itself produces apathy and also changes the environment for those who telework. The obligation to be confined at home fosters “a state of deep distraction in which we all find ourselves in this pandemic,” according to De la Cierva. “We are restless, with a tremendous attention deficit that makes us fly from one thing to another because we cannot concentrate.” This situation means that in the middle of a videoconference and in the respective homes, attendees tend to get confused by consulting their mobile or social networks. “In the end, we get less because we are distracted.”

Another circumstance that inevitably stresses videoconferences are silences: in a face-to-face meeting, these are managed naturally and without having to force anything; The same does not happen with meetings with a camera in front, in which only the faces of the participants are seen. Anyone who has attended a conference of this nature knows well that the interventions do not flow naturally unless there is a moderator who gives the floor; the usual thing is to step on each other, or on the contrary, fill the turns with uncomfortable silences.

And if this were not enough, videoconferencing has another added difficulty that, paradoxically, should make things easier: audiovisual. “The television image needs manipulation to reflect the truth,” explains De la Cierva. “If we want to be natural, we have to act a little; if we want our faces to appear normal, we have to put on makeup; If we want our voice to be heard better, we have to raise or lower the tone somewhat artificially. ” All this “requires effort that causes tension in those who are not used to it. In short, we are exhausted sooner. ”

Video conferencing is here to stay

They are not, of course, a new tool, but the unexpected irruption of tools for video meetings does not seem to be a passing thing. Among them, Zoom is reaping a large part of the leading role in the market, going from ten to 300 million daily users in a few months (this month alone, the user base has grown by 50%). Derek Pando, Head of Marketing for the company, advocates good planning before convening a video conference: “A good rule of thumb before scheduling a meeting is to consider whether it is worth the time you are going to invest: a quick email, a message Chatting or a 30-second call can be enough to get your message across and it’s not as demanding as a video call meeting. ”

The manager also suggests, when possible, to be strict in the use of the locations. “If you connect with your friends or family in the kitchen, instead of at the desk where you work, you will create a more relaxed atmosphere and avoid the feeling that you are on another work call,” he explains. The success of these platforms has motivated giants like Facebook to speed up their entry into the market with Rooms, at first, and later allowing video calls of up to eight users on WhatsApp.

