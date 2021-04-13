Why do vertebrae, hips, or wrists break so easily?

04/13/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

Three million people in Spain suffer from osteoporosis. It is one of the diseases associated with old age, so the demographic data of our country, which points to population aging, make it a problem of great magnitude and importance for public health, especially in the future.

Osteoporosis is a generalized disorder of the skeleton that causes an alteration of the resistance of the bones. This bone weakening predisposes older people to have a increased risk of fractures, especially of the hips, spine and wrists.

And although the idea that it only affects women, as a consequence of menopause, is very widespread, the truth is that men also suffer from it.

In fact, experts estimate that in developed countries a 50% of women and 20% of men over 50 years old they will suffer a bone fragility fracture in their life.

The consequence most common among patients suffering from osteoporosis are vertebral fractures. But it is the hip fracture the complication is more serious because it always requires surgery and its mortality in the acute phase is 8%.

In our country, the incidence of this type of fracture is seven cases per 1,000 inhabitants over 65 years of age.

And although, as we have seen, men are less exposed to osteoporosis, when they suffer from it, they generally do so more seriously.

Thus, in men it is essential to identify the possible cause of the disease, which may be due to factors such as liver disease, excess calcium in the urine (hypercalciuria), or hypogonadism.

Risk factors for osteoporosis

The main ones in osteoporosis are age, lack of estrogens, some diseases and its treatments.

The study of genetic factors is essential to gain more insight into osteoporosis, since a person’s bone mass is 90% determined by genetics.

As with cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis is a silent disease. He only shows his face when the patient’s health has already been complicated.

It is known that the relationship between both pathologies is bidirectional, since the calcification of the bones can also contribute to the calcification of the blood vessels, and the presence of vascular risk factors increases the probability of suffering from osteoporosis.

Can you prevent osteoporosis?

Although we have already seen that genetics weigh heavily on this disease, experts do recommend taking some measures in order to minimize the consequences of this disease.

The first one is get enough calcium from an early age, which will vary according to age and gender. It will also influence the number of vital moments such as pregnancy, lactation and postmenopause.

Including milk and dairy products in our diet is essential, although cereals, vegetables, nuts or fish are also rich in calcium.

It is also important sunbathing to get enough vitamin D, responsible for facilitating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus.

And, as for practically everything when it comes to health, perform regular physical exercise. Walking, going up and down stairs or swimming will improve the health of our bones.

Last but not least, especially if we have elderly people at home, correctly place furniture, chairs, rugs, etc., in order to avoid falls.