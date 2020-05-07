video of your child who is part of a campaign to raise funds for the most vulnerable children as a result of this situation caused by the COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 24 “> On the occasion of the celebration of the first year of their son Archie, the Sussex have shown this Wednesday through the social networks of” Save the Childen “a video of your child who is part of a campaign to raise funds for the most vulnerable children as a result of this situation caused by the COVID-19.

Far from the protocol to which she was forced since she married Henry of England, the Duchess of Sussex has preferred for this occasion comfort and simplicity for both her and her baby.

Dressed in a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up, shorts, her hair pulled back into a casual ponytail and with hardly any makeup, she was smiling and relaxed next to Archie, who wore a white “body”.

Since April 1, this young couple and their son began to write a new sheet in the book of their life in Los Angeles and have created the charity Archewell, a name with a wink to their first-born who today, how could it be? otherwise, he has been congratulated by his paternal family.

Prince Charles, his grandfather, has congratulated him via Instagram with an image made in black and white, of the day of his christening and a text that says: “A happy birthday to Archie, who is one year old today.”

The Dukes of Cambridge have also congratulated him with the words “We wish Archie a very happy first birthday!”, A message accompanied by a family photo also of his christening in July 2019.

The little boy was born in absolute privacy, away from the media focus, there was no photograph at the exit of the hospital as was customary for high-ranking members of the family, a decision that was a before and after in Prince Henry’s relationship and his wife Meghan with the British media.

In just two days, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

This year, little has been the public appearances of little Archie: his presentation at Windsor Castle, his intimate and secret christening and his appearance on the official trip that his parents made last Africa through a meeting with the Prize of Peace, Desmond Tutu.

After their tour of the African continent, the Dukes of Sussex decided to take a time of reflection in Vancouver, a chosen place from which they showed one more image of their son when he was seven months old, until Prince Henry and his wife decided to be economically independent. and lead their own solidarity works, away from Buckingham Palace.

Trump calls Meghan Markle 'despicable'

Rivalry between the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex