Why do the stars keep working with him?

The new movie of David O. Russell is on the way, but … No one is going to talk about the controversial history of abuse that accumulates in his career? ‘The Assistant’: The best movie to understand #MeToo and horror in Hollywood.

With the arrival of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, many filmmakers and producers who for years abused their power and privileged position fell from their pedestal. But not all. David O. Russell is an exceptional case: His behavior with his crew on set has been known for decades, but the stars keep piling up to work with him. For his next project he has already signed Christian bale, Robert de Niro, Margot robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Zoe saldana and recently the singer Taylor Swift. And neither seems to care about his widely known past insulting his workers, physically and emotionally attacking his actors and even being accused of sexually harassing his niece.

The first violent episode that is usually remembered of Russell has to do with George Clooney, with whom he worked on the acclaimed ‘Three Kings’ in the late 1990s. In an interview with Playboy, asked if the director yelled at him on set, Clooney replied:

“To me often, and every day it was someone’s turn. He would take off his headphones and yell,” Today the sound department screwed me up! “For me, it came to a head a couple of times. Once, It was after a moment with a cameraman whom I knew from high school. I had nothing to do with him getting his job, but David started yelling at him and embarrassing him in front of everyone. I said, “You can yell and yell and even fire him, but he What you can’t do is humiliate him in front of people. Not on my set, if I have something to say about it. “Another time he yelled at the ‘script’ and made her cry. I wrote her a letter and said,” Look, I don’t know why you’re doing this. You have written a brilliant script and I think you are a good director. Let’s not have an environment like this. I don’t like it and I don’t work well like that. “I’m not one of those actors who likes messy things. He read the letter and we started over.”

But peace was not kept. Clooney continued in the interview:

“We were three weeks late, which puts a bit of pressure on you, and he was in a bad mood. These army guys, who were working as extras, were supposed to board us. There were three helicopters in the air and 300 extras on set. It was a tense moment and a bit dangerous too. David wanted one of the extras to grab me and throw me. The boy was a little nervous, and David came up to him and grabbed him. He pushed him to the ground. He kicked him and yelled: “Do you want to be in this damn movie? Then throw it on the damn ground! “A helper came over and said,” Don’t do that, David. If you want them to do something, tell me. “David grabbed his walkie-talkie and threw it on the ground, yelling,” Shut your mouth! Fuck you, “and the man said,” Fuck you! I let him. “He left. It was a dangerous time. I had sent him that letter. I was trying to make things work, so I went over and put my arm around him. I said,” David, it’s a great day. But you can’t push or humiliate people who aren’t allowed to defend themselves. “He turned to me and said,” Why don’t you care about your shitty acting? You’re being an idiot. Do you want to hit me? Do you want to hit me? Come on fuck me. “I looked at him like he was crazy. Then he started hitting me with his head. He said,” Hit me, fuck. Hit me. “Then he grabbed me by the neck and I went crazy. Waldo, my friend, one of the boys, grabbed me by the waist to let me go. He had him by the neck. He was going to kill him. Finally, he apologized, but I walked away. By then, the guys at Warner Bros. were freaking out. David relaxed for the rest of the shoot and we finished the movie, but it was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life. “

Warner Bros.

A few years later, filming ‘Strange Matches’ (2004), Russell struck again. And this time they recorded it on video. The victim of his anger was Lily tomlin, who, in a scene during filming, had to endure the insults of the director, who even threw various objects at him. More than a decade later, the actress and comedian took the issue away in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “David and I reconciled in a few hours, and then we had a second fight. By then, I was kind of stoic in my suffering. But we’ve gotten over it.”he declared.

Where Tomlin took him “stoically” and finally made amends, Amy Adams came out more chastened. In an interview with GQ, he acknowledged that his second job with the director after ‘El luchador’, which was’The great American scam‘It was a real torture. “Working with Russell was always crazy. In ‘El luchador’ there was a lot of improvisation and energy, but this was something else,” he acknowledged. When the interviewer asked if he made her cry, the actress didn’t even think about it: “He did. He was tough on me, that’s for sure. Very tough. Most days I was really devastated on set. I mean, not every day, but most.”.

In the interview, Adams also recounted that his co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, who has worked with Russell several times, knew how to put up with that abuse. But not her. When the interviewer hinted that the success of the film (it was nominated for 10 Oscars and grossed $ 250 million at the box office) could justify the methods, the actress cut him short: “No. That’s not right for me. Life is more important than movies.”. In a report by The Daily Beast where Russell’s pattern of behavior was exposed, they cited sources who said that Russell himself Christian bale, a co-star in ‘The Great American Scam’, went to tell the director to “stop acting like an asshole.” This behavior was also recognized in one of the leaked emails in 2014 from Sony Pictures, in which the journalist Jonathan Alter talked about how “His abuse and lunatic behavior are extreme even by Hollywood standards”.

TriPictures

Already in those leaked emails from Sony it was mentioned that David O. Russell had begun a process of “rehabilitation” to clean his image after all these experiences (and also an accusation of harassment by his niece in 2012), and has even stopped working for a few years hoping that no one would remember him in the era of #MeToo. And it’s amazing that no one has.

Recently, the powerful producer Scott rudin he had to withdraw from his projects after numerous reports exposed his dictatorial, violent and abusive behavior against his employees. Hollywood continues to grapple with its worst cases of sexual abuse, which have made headlines with cases like those of Harvey weinstein or Roman polanski, but now we are living a second wave of the movement that demands one more step in the fight: that the film sets are not toxic places of abuse and terror, but safe places where to carry out a job with dignity.

