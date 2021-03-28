Also, the guards wear tall, gaudy hats because, as unusual as it may sound, they believed that such a uniform would intimidate rival armies. The idea was to make the infantrymen appear taller and therefore more fearsome. Thus, these caps were used when they fought against the French in the Napoleonic wars and, in fact, Napoleon’s Imperial Guard also came to use them.

These hats are known as ‘bear skins’ because, indeed, They are made of black bear skin Canadians (Americanus courses). And, although they do not sacrifice the bears specifically to make the helmets (as it is done to control the number of bears) the idea is increasingly uncomfortable for citizens. Therefore, the United Kingdom plans to completely ban the sale of animal skins.