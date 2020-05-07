Look at your computer keyboard. You will notice that most of the buttons have the same generic shape. In fact, the ones used for the letters are exactly the same: a small square shape with rounded corners. But a couple of them are different. Why do the F and J keys have reliefs?

First of all, you must understand that a keyboard is a tool. Like any other tool, it is designed to allow people to work as efficiently as possible.

When you write your essays you have to appreciate the keyboard, because it is what allows you to type so fast. Even the letters on a QWERTY keyboard they are organized so that the most used ones are not together, so that each hand has something to do.

A lot of thought went into creating a modern keyboard and that is why the F and J keys have these little reliefs.

Its origin dates back to 2002, when these marks discernible to the touch were devised by the inventor June E. Botich from Naples (Florida, USA) with the purpose of improving the learning and training process in typing, as recorded in the records of the Free Patents Online site.

Those little ridges on the F and J keys allow you to position your hands on the keyboard without looking at it. You probably won’t use them that way, but they’re there to allow you to quickly place your index fingers in the proper places on the keyboard.

Knowing where F and J are, you can find any other key simply by using your muscle memory.

Writing with 10 fingers is a skill, but it’s worth learning. Image: Sakurambo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Why were buttons F and J chosen for this role?

Well, for starters, they’re practically in the middle of the keyboard. This device is designed for use with all 10 fingers.

The more fingers you involve in writing, the less you will have to move your wrists. And so, if you write with all your fingers, you can execute this action faster.

The F and J buttons are in the perfect position where the index fingers are supposed to spend most of their time.

A few decades ago, people were really trained to use keyboards. Professional typists honed their skills for several years.

They had to learn to write quickly and make the least amount of mistakes, which required too much concentration. In addition to looking at the paper while writing, but maintaining the perfect optimal position of the fingers on the keyboard. And then the F and J buttons were marked with these little reliefs.

In turn, keyboards with a numerical pad on the right also have their own embossed mark, located on the key 5 and that it fulfills the same purpose of tactile orientation.

Source: Tech Insider

It also reads:

SUE FINLEY: NASA’S ‘HUMAN COMPUTER’

HOW DOES THE COMPUTER AFFECT THE EYES?