Why do teeth hurt when we eat ice cream?

03/31/2021 at 1:08 PM CEST

Recent scientific research has discovered that some dental cells contain proteins that are sensitive to low temperatures, which can cause a sensation of pain, especially if there are cavities.

It has happened to many of us. We are going to have an ice cream and when the cold comes into contact with our teeth, we feel a stabbing pain that paralyzes us for a moment. It is a very unpleasant sensation, and until now the exact reason why low temperatures generate this negative stimulus in many people was not known. But science has finally revealed why.

An international team of scientists has been researching for a decade to publish this Howard Hughes Medical Institute-sponsored medical study. With it, they have discovered how teeth perceive cold and have identified the molecular and cellular actors involved.

The key is in dental cells called odontoblasts, which are those that contain proteins that are sensitive to cold and that detect temperature drops. Everything indicates that these cellular signals are responsible for generating a sensation of pain in our brain.

The finding has important repercussions, since now it is possible to develop drugs focused on alleviating this “cold sensor & rdquor; and, with this, reduce and even eliminate the sensitivity of our teeth towards low temperatures.

“Once you have a molecule to target, there is the possibility of treatment,” says the electrophysiologist Katharina Zimmermann, co-author of this study published in the prestigious journal Science Advances.

Caries, a fundamental actor for the cold

Teeth wear away as bacteria and acid corrode the enamel, which is the hard, whitish covering. As the enamel erodes, pits form which are the famous cavities.

About 2.4 billion people, or one third of the world’s population, have untreated cavities in permanent teeth. This can cause intense pain in our teeth, and this includes extreme sensitivity to cold.

In this way, the more we take care of our teeth, the less likely we are to suffer cavities and the less it will hurt our teeth when it comes into contact with the cold taking an ice cream, for example.

The TRPC5 ion channel, the key to discovery

To reach the final conclusions, the team of researchers has had to work for years. The light at the end of the tunnel began to glimpse as they studied the TRPC5, an ion channel especially sensitive to cold.

Ion channels are pores in cell membranes that act as molecular gates. When detecting a stimulus such as a change in temperature, for example, the channels close or open wide and allow ions to enter the cell. This creates an electrical pulse that goes from cell to cell and is a quick way to send crucial information to the brain, heart, and other tissues.

The team located the location of TRPC5 in a specific cell type, the odontoblast, which resides between pulp and dentin, and it is even more common in decayed teeth.

To see how temperature changes affected TRPC5, they did an experiment with laboratory mice.

In normal mice, contact with cold triggered nervous activity. This was not the case in mice that lacked TRPC5 or had their teeth treated with a chemical that blocked the ion channel.

In this way they were able to conclude what happens in our teeth when we bite into ice cream: our dental cells, full of TRPC5, capture the sensation of cold and a sensation of pain ends up reaching the brain.

The good thing is that now we know what causes this discomfort, and we can remedy it until we can eat ice cream bites?