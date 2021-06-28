Why do students kill?

According to the World Health Organization, amok is a syndrome characterized by a murderous or destructive behavior towards people, of a random and apparently unprovoked nature, which can lead as a final act to self-harm or suicide. Although it is even possible that, after the attack, the aggressor loses consciousness or enters a state of drowsiness from which, upon awakening, he does not remember anything of what happened. This disorder has also been colloquially called “frenzy” or “homicidal insanity” due to its destructive essence.

A cultural syndrome?

For some, it is a cultural syndrome. It is a term that, as Sandra Gutiérrez, a criminologist at the University of Salamanca, explains in the book Forensic Psychiatry (Soluciones, 2011), is applied to “specific societies or cultural areas that give a coherent meaning to certain experiences and own observations”. And it is that, traditionally, amok had been limited to areas of the planet such as Malaysia, the country of origin of the expression meng-amok, whose literal meaning is ‘to attack and kill with blind anger’. Also in northern Russia, where it is known as ikota, or in some areas of the Arctic, where it is called pibloktoq or ‘Arctic hysteria’.

One of the earliest documented accounts of pibloktoq was written in his diaries by the American polar explorer Robert E. Peary. During their 1909 Arctic expedition, the crew boarded twenty Eskimo women. Everything proceeded normally until one of them, named Inahloo, took off her clothes and, as she walked across the deck, she began to yell at the sailors before jumping over the railing. When they found her a kilometer away, she was scratching in the frozen snow, screaming and foaming at the mouth. An hour later she burst into convulsive sobs and fell asleep. When he woke up he did not remember anything.

Experts believe that these cases of temporary insanity respond to the same reality: the need to vent the frustration and stress derived from living in a hostile nature and very strict social impositions. Hence the consideration as a cultural syndrome. Pibloktoq is said to be most likely to emerge at the end of the long polar nights, when prolonged darkness affects the psyche of even those most used to it. In Russia, on the other hand, rigid marital imposition has traditionally been the cause of northern Samoyed women suffering from ikota attacks, especially newlyweds, with hallucinations, convulsions and outbursts of aggression.

Today, amok would have crossed these cultural barriers, according to criminologist Paz Velasco. “From a current perspective, it should not be considered a syndrome linked to a specific culture, because that would mean that it could not occur in other places and, currently, this homicidal madness is a globalized behavior. What culture influences is how violent behavior manifests, ”he points out in his book Criminal-mente (Ariel, 2018).

This idea is shared by the German sociologist Wolfang Solfsky. In his book Times of horror. Amok, Violence, War (Siglo XXI, 2008), points out that homicidal fury can be triggered by “losses in the stock market, job failures, love disappointments, humiliation or desire to be someone, despair or thirst for revenge, envy or simple boredom the daily routine. Apparently all of this can drive people into such a state of rage that they leave any inhibitions behind. Sometimes a single bad word, a contemptuous look, a sarcastic smile is enough to light the fuse of the bomb that they carry inside”. But he points out: “The number of disadvantaged and harmed by social circumstances is several million, however, amok cases are counted.” Therefore, it should not be confused with other violent behaviors.

To better understand its essence, Velasco cites in his book the four typical phases of “homicidal fury.” In the first, the future aggressor experiences a variable time of introversion. His colleagues and family will describe him as lonely, strange, sullen. A seemingly bland person. When dealing mainly with young people or adolescents, their attitude can become understandable in their life context. However, from within the young man will forge a plan of revenge towards a society that he blames for his loneliness, his evils and failures. “Thinking about the rejection they suffer dangerously feeds back their hatred of everyone”says Velasco. It is common for them to record their future revenge in videos uploaded to YouTube, in newspapers or in letters that they will send to the media.

When the day comes, the subject will be carried away by that murderous madness “against anyone who is at that moment in the place chosen by them. It can be a school, an institute, a shopping center … The important thing is that it has a meaning for the aggressor, because it is the place that he identifies with the people who did him so much harm. There he will try to kill as many people as possible. After the attack, the aggressor will commit suicide, be killed or arrested. “On very rare occasions these guys turn themselves in. It has been observed that, in general, those who survive the materialization of their mortal plan enter a final phase of amnesia, partial or complete, around the episode ”, points out this criminologist.

According to this scheme, amok would have its most visible face in some especially media mass murders, such as that of Adam Lanza, that teenager who, on December 14, 2012, shot and killed his mother and twenty six and seven-year-old children at the Sandy school Hook from Connecticut (USA). After the massacre, Lanza committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. Or that of the Realengo massacre, which occurred a year earlier in Rio de Janeiro, where a man named Wellington Menezes de Oliveira killed twenty children and wounded as many with revolver shots. Then he took his own life, when he was cornered by the police.

Murderous madness, a global phenomenon

“Homicidal insanity has become a global phenomenon,” says the German Ines Geipel in The amok syndrome or the school of death, a book where she analyzes massacres that occurred in educational centers. These monsters tend to have a similar profile: many were abused at school, fewer have a friend, and unable to meet the demands of their environment, they plunge into a fictional world. It is not that they do not have emotions, but little by little they are isolating their affectivity.

However, the mass murderers they do not kill indiscriminately and for no reason. That says the expert on the subject Elliott Leyton, an anthropologist at the Memorial University of Saint John of Newfoundland (Canada). “In general, they wrap themselves with an ideological cloak and see themselves as the heroes of their own stories,” he points out in his book Hunters of humans (Alba, 2005). According to Leyton, the two students who perpetrated the Columbine mask took revenge on the bullies in the schoolyard and the contempt they believed they perceived. In the case of the Oklahoma City massacre, the author Timothy McVeigh wanted revenge on the government and the police for their action in the siege against the Davidian sect of Waco. In other episodes, the perpetrator acts in retaliation in the workplace for not being promoted or landing the coveted job. There have also been those who fought racial discrimination by opening fire on white passengers on a commuter train … In any case, Leyton writes, “whatever their claim, it is always a personalized revenge,” he writes. As for the victims being unknown to the aggressor, this researcher explains that “they are not chosen entirely at random: they are members of a category of people – racial, family, economic or neighborhood – who, according to the murderer, are responsible for their misery ”.

Another substantial difference with respect to amok syndrome is that these criminals conscientiously prepare their crimes, unlike the former, who tend to be spontaneous, sudden and disorganized. “Mass murderers do not suddenly explode, victims, as is wrongly believed, of an uncontrollable murderous rage that compels them to act. They act deliberately and calmly, planning the assault days, if not months, in advance”Says Leyton. Thus, the Columbine criminals, in 1999, were collecting weapons for weeks and prepared the attack with the help of plans from the institute. Also Elliot Rodger, in Isla Vista, left everything tied, including a shocking video in which with tremendous calm he detailed how and why he was going to kill “all the girls he could.”

Solfsky explains it graphically: “If he were possessed by a blind fury, prey to the amok, the murderer would be easy to dominate. But he moves without hesitation, distributes weapons on window sills, places bombs or throws hand grenades, targets victims one after another. ” In this regard, it would also be strange for murderers to leave notes of their actions, when in the amok the aggressor moves in a state of uncontrollable nervousness hours or days before the attack.

A possible answer to these discrepancies is, as has been pointed out, that amok has adapted to our culture with a face of its own, as the criminologist Gutiérrez defends: “In my opinion, while amok syndrome obeys an uncontrollable, sudden pattern and spontaneous fury or wild rage, in which the individual is in a state of disconnection from reality, and without ruling out other similarities such as the weapons used in the attack, in the western variant it would have prior planning. Culture becomes, therefore, a factor that modulates how amok manifests, but does not determine whether it occurs or not.”.

For Geipel, these cultural differences would also influence the public treatment of these cases: “In Australia, the name of the murderer from Port Arthur, Martin Bryant, is an absolute taboo. And in Norway, people flick through the pages of the newspaper dedicated to Anders Breivik out of national shame. In Germany, on the contrary, they choose to speak openly about horror, perhaps because they have learned from their own history, “he said at the presentation of his book.

Or, perhaps, it is about different realities that respond to different psychiatric disorders. While the amok emerges as a single episode, the mass murderer exhibits a pattern of aggressive behavior. Such discrepancies are due, in part, to the fact that the origin of his study dates only from 1972, when the American psychiatrist Joseph Westermeyer became interested in investigating it.

Be that as it may, “to prevent it, early knowledge of the individuals susceptible to developing amok is required, as well as immediate treatment. It is also essential to identify those whose psychosocial conditions predispose them to it. The more risk factors the patient presents, the greater their potential to act destructively, ”says Sandra Gutiérrez.