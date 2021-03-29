Why do some vehicles pay more and others less?

All vehicles and drivers have to face a series of fiscal responsibilities for the mere fact of driving. One of the taxes associated with owning a car, motorcycle or other type of motor vehicle It is the Circulation Tax, which is mandatory to pay once a year to the town hall where the tourism or motorcycle is domiciled, since it is municipal in nature. The figure responsible for the payment It will always be who appears as the owner of the vehicle on the registration certificate.

One of the most controversial aspects of this tax, also known among some drivers as ‘el numerito’, is the existing price difference. Depending on the town councils, in each Spanish town it is possible to find a different price when paying this tax, with differences of up to 150%, as is the case between San Sebastián and Tenerife.

But, in addition, there are price differences depending on the vehicle model and the power available. The road tax is paid, as explained by AEA, based on: the fiscal power of the vehicle in the case of passenger cars, depending on the displacement in the case of motorcycles and according to the weight and number of seats, in the case of trucks and buses. The different prices always start from a common minimum rate established for the entire territory with the exception of the Basque Country and Navarra.

How much do you pay

The road tax it is paid annually within a voluntary period that begins on April 1 and expires June 30. At the time of settlement, you will have to wait to receive the corresponding payment letter for the benefit of the corresponding town hall and then make the deposit through a bank or electronically.

To calculate the price of the tax that corresponds to a tourism, It is necessary to take into account the fiscal horsepower of the vehicle or CFV, a figure that results from the calculation of the engine displacement and the number of cylinders. The year of first registration and the type of fuel are also taken into account, among other characteristics of the vehicle. From AEA They estimate that a tourism of 11.99 fiscal horsepower can pay, for example, 59 euros in Madrid while in Barcelona it would do it for 68.16 euros,

In the case of motorcycles and mopeds, the road tax is significantly lower and it takes care of the cubic centimeters of cylinder capacity that are registered in the Technical Inspection Card. A motorcycle between 125 and 250 cc. You will pay 12 euros of municipal tax in Madrid, while in Barcelona it will be 14.38 euros and, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 10.33 euros, among some examples. The price to pay will increase with the cylinder capacity, reaching 122 euros in Madrid for motorcycles over 1,000 cc.

Exceptions and bonuses

As always there is an exception that proves the rule, not all vehicles have to pay road tax. The following cases are exempt from this:

The official cars: of the State, Autonomous Communities, special municipal vehicles such as those of the Local Police, diplomatic or consular cars, of international representation …Ambulances and other cars destined to the transport of patients.Special vehicles for people with reduced mobility. Public vehicles with more than 9 seats intended for the transport of people. Tractors, trailers, semi-trailers and other special vehicles for agricultural inspection.Collectible Vehicles or registered as historical.

They exist in the same way certain bonuses that can reduce up to 80% the original price of the tax. These reductions depend on the fuel consumed by the vehicle or its age: cars over 25 years old can enjoy an 80% discount. In any case, they vary depending on the locality in which the tax is paid, so it is important to consult the regulations of each municipality.