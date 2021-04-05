Why do some people never get fat?

Also, the most important factor is not related to body type or metabolism, but to perception. According to Professor Melanson, people who seem to eat without gaining weight don’t actually eat much more than we do. For example, if a friend or family member eats ice cream every day, they may make up for it eating less at another meal or eating less for the rest of the day. So if these people’s calories are counted, they may not eat as much as you think.

Physical activity also makes a difference, as some people they walk daily or have an active job. This movement can speed up your body’s metabolism or increase the amount of energy your body expends during the day. Likewise, according to Inés Barroso, a researcher at the University of Cambridge (England), there is little scientific evidence to suggest that, without exercising, some people burn more calories than others.