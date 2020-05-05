If you ever came to a gas station and really enjoyed the strong smell of gasoline, you are not alone.

Although not everyone does, many people find the smell pleasant.To understand why people like the smell of gasoline, it is necessary to delve into the source.

Gasoline generally includes more than 150 mixed chemicals, states the CDC’s Agency for Disease and Toxic Substances Registry (ATSDR) in the United States.

One of those chemicals is benzene, it emits a sweet smell that some people may find pleasant. Benzene is added to increase the octane level of gasoline, thereby improving engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Benzene has a naturally pleasant odor where most noses are particularly sensitive. This smell is so pervasive that even a millionth of the human nose can detect it. It also evaporates very quickly.

Gasoline activates the mesolimbic pathway

This theory focuses more on the physical effects of benzene on nerve receptors that determine odor. When benzene and other hydrocarbons are inhaled, they have a suppressive effect on the nervous system, resulting in a temporary feeling of “euphoria.” Then you have the feeling that you like it.

This biological process, which numbs the nerves, activates the mesolimbic pathway, also known as the brain’s reward pathway. So when the nerves smell like benzene, the mesolimbic system releases dopamine. Your brain tells you that you like it and you want it more than that.

Curiously, there is a precedent for finding the smell of gasoline pleasant. Benzene appeared to be an ingredient in after-shave and feminine hygiene products in the 19th century.

It was also possible to find benzene as a solvent in decaffeinated coffee. However, the use of such products did not last long as benzene was carcinogenic and highly dangerous if inhaled at high concentrations or exposed to long-term exposure.

Good memories?

According to science, another reason for the smell of gasoline may be due to nostalgia. As explained in Discover, Carl Engelking points out that today’s benzene “fans” are probably sniffing because smell and memory are closely related.

Some call it the Proust phenomenon, named after author Marcel Proust, who once described the smell of a tea-dipped cookie as evoking childhood memories.

The olfactory bulb, or the nerves that detect odor molecules, are closely linked to the brain’s amygdala (which processes the emotional response) and the hippocampus (which drives memory formation).

In short, the aromas make us react on an emotional level.

Gasoline is likely to trigger a pleasant response, thanks to driving with parents or on a field trip with friends in childhood or adolescence, for example, since it is different for each person.

And unlike other smells, like baking cookies, for example, benzene actually has a suppressive effect on the nervous system.

So one, in a moderate way, is getting a little stoned. By filling the pump, you are not only reminding yourself of your childhood. You’re also getting a slight buzz.

A quick nostalgia hit over the course of fueling a vehicle is not likely to lead to health problems, but be aware that regular inhalation of solvents can lead to discomforts such as balance problems, dementia, and tubular necrosis.

Gasoline and neurotransmitter odor

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter: a protein that transmits signals in the brain. In particular, it transmits reward signals.

If some things that we smell lead to an activation of the reward center (like some compounds in gasoline or chocolate), then perhaps our sense of smell also seems improved or suppressed depending on how gratifying we perceive it.

Some researchers have found that reducing the response of a particular dopamine receptor (the proteins that respond to the dopamine signal in the brain) decrease the ability to smell an odor, similar to what would happen if you moved away from the odor.

This suggests that the more “rewarding” an odor is, the more likely we are to perceive it.

The above theory has intriguing implications for the connections between smell perception and other manifestations of the reward system: mood disorders and addiction.

The pleasant memory associated with the scent becomes a reward that makes the original stimulus more attractive.

We all have our own unique noses, and some of them like scents of down, paint or gasoline.

