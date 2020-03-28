Although it is not common in Mexico to see cars driving with a right-hand drive, there is a reason why they exist that goes back to history and will surprise you

Most drivers of cars know or have ever seen a vehicle with the steering wheel on the right side, not common in Mexico and the American continent, because in these locations, the steering wheel of a car is always located on the left side.

The modality of right hand drive It is common in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, India, Kenya, Japan, but what is the origin of this fact? The answer is horses.

To understand why horses are responsible, we must go back to the history of Rome, since the Romans had the habit of circulating on the left side of the road in order to greet each other or fight in combat with the right hand.

The same situation occurred as a measure to prevent an attack or to have access to use his sword or whip. Most right-handed men preferred to let the one coming from the front pass by their right, according to the Attraction 360 portal.

One of the factors that began to generate the change of location was the left in the United States, where the horse-drawn carriages. These carriages did not have a seat for the driver, so the person had to ride the last horse located to the left of the road, leaving his right hand free for the whip that allowed him to whip the rest of the horses and slaves.

It was with the French Revolution when the habit of right-hand-wheel driving ended, however, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Great Britain, and Portugal resisted this change.

It should be noted that the first motorized vehicles had the steering wheel and driver’s seat in the center, however some automakers decided to move it to a place closer to the axis of the road to help drivers be careful with traffic in In the opposite direction, others moved it to the right side so as not to damage the vehicle in walls, hedges, sewers and other obstacles.

Today the location of the steering wheel in cars is indistinct, but it is still curious to see driving in some passes to the left and others to the right.

