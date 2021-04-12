Why do some animals have stripes?

The stripes, a form of escape

According to the main author of the research, Juan José Negro, the stripes represent a universal language that explains why certain mammals, birds and fish move in unison at the call of a predator. In fact, they do it quickly, and that can only be explained with the existence of a visual code (that is, with the stripes) that act as direction lines in your escape movement. To reach this conclusion, the scientists had to analyze data from two groups of birds, ruminant mammals and a group of coral reef fish.

All of them form social groups that are usually the target of predatory animals, and flee in an organized way when they are about to be attacked. In addition, according to Juan José Negro, these body bands appear more frequently in social species, and they tend to appear less in solitary animals or less vulnerable to predation.

For this reason, scientists have concluded that the stripes are a communication mechanism that serves the animals to form groups. In the same way, it keeps them informed of the direction they should take without causing chain crashes. On the other hand, as Black points out, the stripes are black and white rather than colored because they are highly contrasting and can be seen in any light condition. Thus, animals can communicate and see the signals in any circumstance.