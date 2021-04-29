Why do so many users not update to the latest version of Windows 10 and what advantages does it have | Technology

A new report has revealed the small number of users who keep their devices up to date with the latest version of Windows 10. Why are users reluctant to follow Windows updates?

Every so often, users of a Windows device are notified of a new version or update available. It is necessary to restart the computer to fix the changes that this version offers. However, not everyone heeds this warning.

A new report from AdDuplex March 2021 ensures that the latest version presented by Microsoft it has only reached 25.95% of devices Windows from the market. A really low figure that contrasts with the more widespread version of this system. 42.1% of computers maintain Windows 10 2004.

This represents a very high risk for the system, both for the company and for the users themselves. Having an old version means being exposed to many of the threats that have been created and analyzed in recent years. To put a striking simile, it would be like protecting our house from possible thieves with a padlock from the last century.

Microsoft has been working on the method of updating their devices for some time to eliminate some of the annoyances that create this reluctance in users to update their computers. To begin with, one of the most recurrent complaints refers to the frequency of those updates, every few weeks one receives one for one reason or another. Windows releases two major updates a year and several each month for new features and security fixes.

If it is already a boring process, its frequency makes it monotonous and unimportant. Furthermore, according to the report, most users do not need to update their device. Something that seems to work fine should not need to be fixed or changed.

Cybersecurity experts and businesses alike recommend updating frequently to reinforce security, gaps and bugs that are not seen and do not bother until a cyber attack uses them and becomes a bigger problem and more difficult to fix. The updates not only serve to incorporate new attractive functions or changes in the design of the desktop, but this there are many users who do not know.

It is also important to remember that Windows frequently presents updates, of which many have caused serious problems such as blue screens or other system failures. Therefore, experts advise waiting a while before updating, a prudent period to check that no serious fault is detected and that it is safe. This gives the brand a bad image and generates suspicion among users.

The report shows this lack of information that does not benefit the communications system. It is also an excessive expense for the company to maintain some versions to support all those users who delay or refuse to update, so they all lose out.