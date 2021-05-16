Actress Paula Echevarría goes through one of her best moments in her personal life after the arrival of her second son, Miguel Jr., whom she affectionately calls Miki. In his first month of life, the interpreter and influencer has not stopped showing off him on social networks, also making visible the reality of motherhood and issues such as breastfeeding. However, his exposure in networks has also earned him comments from some haters, who criticize how you raise your child.

This week, Echevarría shared on Instagram a video of the little boy sitting in a baby seat in the back seats of a car. “They give me love attacks without stopping“, confessed the actress when showing her son sleeping peacefully during a trip.

“I melt!“, expressed in a comment the influencer Marta Carriedo, while the also actress and presenter Ana Obregón wrote” What healthy envy! “.

Despite these and other positive comments, Echevarría also received some criticism from users of the social network who assured that the baby should travel in another position in the vehicle. “Very nice, but should go backwards! For your safety, “said one follower, while another assured:” With the time your baby has you shouldn’t have it so built-in, it should go more horizontal “.

These comments did not sit well with Echevarría, who in a Storie exploded against those criticisms: “But why do so many people like to talk without knowing?“.

In that Storie, the actress has shared a message of Reverse, specialized in child road safety, who agreed with Echevarría. “This little boy is going to reverse. We know it because only by seeing this little piece we know which chair it is it is a chair that can only go in reverse. We also know that it is a chair that reclines a lot and in this video it seems that it is more incorporated, but, if you look closely, the little one is asleep and his head does not fall forward. The chin does not touch the chest “, they have pointed out.

The actress thanked them “for clarifying, indeed, that this chair cannot go in any other direction than the correct one”, and has concluded with a message to the critics: “Make sure before you speak“, has settled.