Why do Republicans and even the Biden Administration have COVID-19 “passport vaccination” reservations?

WASHINGTON – The debate over the creation of a document to identify people vaccinated against COVID-19 has intensified in the United States, where companies and state governments study formulas to do so while Republicans try to use this issue to attack the Government of Joe Biden.

In the last hours, the president of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus of Congress, the legislator Andy Biggs, introduced a bill that would prohibit federal agencies from issuing any type of documentation that shows that an individual has been or has not been vaccinated.

Speaking to Efe this Friday, Biggs considered that these accreditations will only serve to impose the surveillance system of “Big Brother” in American society.

The bill, backed by 18 other ultra-conservative lawmakers close to former President Donald Trump, has no chance of being passed by the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives, but it shows how far Republicans are willing to go. .

In light of this, the Joe Biden Administration has made it clear that it has no intention of getting involved or supporting any effort to create a credential that is mandatory at the federal level., although it has left the door open for the private sector to develop its own systems.

An idea promoted by the private sector

The idea of ​​the private sector is to create a universal credential that airlines, restaurants or stadiums can use to allow entry to Americans who have already been vaccinated, in an attempt to increase the sense of tranquility and return to pre-pandemic economic activity .

Those credentials would be similar to boarding passes for airplanes, which can be displayed with an app on the phone or can be printed out in a pdf document.

Popularly, they have been called “immunization passports,” but their use would only be within the US, not abroad.

Behind that proposal is a coalition called the “Initiative for Vaccination Credentials” and which is made up of 225 public and private organizations, including Cínica Mayo and the tech giants IBM and Microsoft.

IBM, for example, has already helped New York state create its own digital credential dubbed “Excelsior Pass” that some New Yorkers began using last week to enter Madison Square Garden.

Other members of that coalition is The Commons Project, a non-profit organization specialized in technology and that has developed the “CommonPass” application that travelers on some JetBlue, United and Lufthansa routes are already using to show that they have given negative on a COVID-19 test.

Aerolineas por América, the US business association for the industry, does not want the government to force passengers to get vaccinated in order to get on a plane, but it is in favor of creating a credential that increases the feeling of security for passengers. Travellers.

How to choose from 17 options

One of the biggest challenges, however, is choosing the best system among the 17 currently being developed by companies or non-governmental organizations.

One of them is the technology EagleForce, which last year launched an application called “myVAx” that allows users to document all their vaccines, including anticovid, and which is already available in the US, as well as in other countries in the world. American and African continents, its executive director, Stanley Campbell, explained to Efe.

Campbell, originally from Florida, was in talks with the Florida government to implement it; but just last week the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, signed an executive order that prohibits companies from asking their clients for this type of credential.

Another of the GOP’s star governors, Greg Abbott of Texas, has passed a similar measure this week and is being evaluated by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

At the international level, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not recommended the use of these credentials because it is not yet known to what extent vaccines reduce the transmission of the disease.

