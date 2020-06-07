Saving in Mexico is still a taboo, and even though the figure of a “little pig” is used to encourage people to start accumulating their money for an emergency, very few do. Read: Mistakes made when acquiring a credit or loan

According to Condusef, 45 million adults in Mexico do not save, and their low income and lack of interest are a barrier.

However, those who save do so thinking of facing an emergency or unforeseen, for future personal expenses, for education and health, or to open a small business.

The limitation for people is to define a financial investment plan, and this is for lack of a matter of decision and will, since not saving is leaving the opportunity to have greater tranquility and personal and family foresight.

If you decided to invest 10 thousand pesos from today and also set the goal of depositing a thousand pesos a month in your account for the next five years, you would accumulate a total of 60, 000 pesos, and if you do it in a Promissory Note with Net Payable Yield at Maturity (PRLV) at a term of 28 days, the result would be to have at the end of the period, in addition to the capital saved a total of 70, 000, this will generate a profit that could go from 1, 643.49 pesos in Scotiabank to 15, 475.23 pesos in Mexican Real Estate Bank. In this hypothetical case, the difference between the highest and lowest returns is 9.4 times.

Another financial institution is Cetesdirecto, which allows you to invest from 100 pesos with high rates of return of up to 8.17%.

In this case and under the same assumptions as in our example, the probable profit would turn out to be 19,323.86, 24.9% more than the best option for the notes.

The Cetesdirecto program is a free Internet platform, administered for 9 years by Nacional Financiera, so that anyone can invest in Government Securities, as do Afores, Banking or Insurance Institutions, among many others, but without the intermediation of the Bank, Brokerage Firms or Investment Companies. There is also the application for cell phone.

In this context, CONDUSEF offers you the Savings and Investment Simulator on its website www.gob.mx/condusef, where you can carry out various exercises to choose the scenario that best suits your possibilities and goals. In addition, we recommend you take into account the following:

Do not manage your income based on immediate needs, plan your expenses and allocate a percentage to savings.

Check that all expenses are supported by your income, in the personal and family budget.

Practice smart consumption, that is, assess if what you want to buy is a necessity and always compare the prices and quality, before buying.

Deposit your savings in well-known and authorized financial institutions, be wary of those who promise high returns in unknown companies.

Consider opening an account, in which the accrued interest is deposited or when you want to make withdrawals from it.

Finally, always try to save a part of your salary to face adverse situations that could arise later.