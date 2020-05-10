“Good end to Sitges 2019”.

So I dispatched ‘Why don’t you die?’ in its passage through the past Sitges Festival. It was the last day, and I catch myself on board the AVE back to Madrid, with the usual sleep deficit and accumulated fatigue of ten days of bullfighting. I do not know how many movies I have already seen, in what over time becomes a puree called Sitges, of which one ends up forgetting the name of most of its ingredients, has barely napped in conditions of sanitation reasonable also for the Government .

From -as we met her there- ‘Why don’t you just die!’ I have forgotten what is fair: It is not a film that you always keep in mind in your day to day or you are going to take with you to the grave, as happens with the very good or very bad, but it is one that is easily located as life puts it ahead of you. Although it is now with its title in Spanish, in what if it had not been Russian and had been starring a Daniel Radcliffe it could perfectly be another ‘Guns Akimbo’.

And it would still be a good end point to Sitges 2019.

As many will already know at this point in life, the good as a concept within an environment like that of a genre festival can be quite elusive and quite relative. There are those who just need a head exploding to justify 90 minutes of film, as if ‘Scanners’ were just that. This is not the case of ‘Why don’t you die?’, Although the debutant Kirill Sokolov lacks maturity or self-esteem so that we can consider his debut film as more than festival cannon fodder.

Mainly, because as a mythomaniac freshman, he pulls references that he does not own. Sergio Leone, Sam Peckinpah, Sam Raimi, Sion Sono, Guy Ritchie, Quentin Tarantino, Edward Wright … it is very easy to recognize the multiple influences of this very violent, genuinely theatrical story based on echoes, tributes and / or plagiarism. Or when the plot is subject to what is more than a movie, it ends up being a gimmicky sum of scenes.

But we came to this, and we hope to continue coming to Sitges also in 2020.

To amuse ourselves with a lack of prejudice, sometimes alarmingly or worryingly, and at other times, such as ‘Why don’t you die?’ or the aforementioned ‘Guns Akimbo’, in a very playful, honest and not necessarily guilty way. The blackest comedy, the spaghetti western or the neo-noir cinema are intertwined in a first film that shines in its adolescent fury and for its explosive irregularity, so typical of those who grew up with MTV in the background and claimed to rent the same VHS than Tarantino.

All this seasoned with an exotic Russian flavor and a maximum use of visual resources that a server vaguely reminds of Jeunet & Caro’s ‘Delicatessen’, since both regularize violence and are at the mercy of a technique as remarkable as narratively unstable . As limited as films as well as unlimited as a highly successful example of what opium could be for the people in terms that are handled within an environment like that of Sitges.

There, where ‘Scanners’ may be just a head exploding.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex