Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a debilitating lung condition, often develops from decades of heavy tobacco use, but that doesn't explain that nearly a third of all cases occur in nonsmokers.

New research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), claims to have the answer and is related to how the lungs develop from early life.

The disease, known as COPD, affects 7.9% of the population in Mexico, causing obstruction of air flow and respiratory problems that limit people’s daily activities.

An estimated one in ten adults over the age of 40 has this condition.

For decades it was thought that smoking and air pollution They were the main causes of the disease, but while the rates of tobacco consumption and pollution have decreased in the West in general, COPD persists and approximately 30% of people with this disease never smoked.

For his part, Benjamin Smith, from the Irving Medical Center of the University of Colombia, told .:

“The most surprising thing was that people with smaller than expected airways were at much higher risk of COPD than those with normal or larger airways.”

The evidence “Suggests that people at this other end of the spectrum who have larger bronchi may have a reserve to resist the harmful effects of tobacco smoke”he added.

The new research included CT scan analysis of 6,500 lungs of older adults, smokers and non-smokers, with and without COPD.

The team also noted that people who had smoked heavily for decades but never developed the condition “They had much larger airways than expected for their lung size”Smith added.

Without a doubt, smoking is still a major risk factor.

Smoke particles trigger immune responses that permanently inflame and damage the airways, in addition to destroying the air sacs inside the lungs, causing emphysema.

But when the team analyzed their data to quantify which factors were more important “It turned out that this mismatch between the airways and the size of the lungs seems to explain more the variation in the risk of COPD”said Smith, a pulmonologist.

Mysterious causes

The air we breathe passes through the windpipe into the smaller airways called bronchi or bronchioles.

As we grow older, these airways develop in proportion to the size of the lungs, but in some people they become smaller or larger than expected, a condition called dysanapsis.

The reasons for this pathology are not clear, but they present an avenue for future studies, said Smith, who will now use a grant to explore whether there is a genetic basis for pulmonary dysanapsis.

Another possibility is related to the way the lungs develop in our childhood, starting from the inside of the uterus until we stop growing, and if factors ranging from maternal smoking to early exposure to air pollution and Respiratory viruses can affect the growth of the airways.

The hope is that by better understanding what the root causes of dysanapsis are, researchers may one day design interventions to reverse it.

Doctors have observed that bronchodilators, inhaled medications that relax muscles and lungs and widen the airways, work much better for some COPD patients than others, and the new finding may explain why.

