Why do mosquitoes buzz in our ears?

Female mosquitoes

Probably, if you hear the buzzing of a mosquito in your ear comes from a female. This is because male mosquitoes tend to spend most of their time looking for nectar in flowers, while females prefer to find blood to have energy after mating and, in this way, to be able to produce eggs.

So much so that, according to Riehle, females are equipped with unique tools to locate the next victim. From a distance, female mosquitoes can detect the carbon dioxide that we breathe out into our bodies. Carbon dioxide stimulates the female mosquito to start looking for hosts, flying back and forth until it reaches its prey.

Simply put, mosquitoes buzz around our heads because that’s where we expel the most carbon dioxide.

As it gets closer, the female mosquito concentrates on body heat to land on the person. Thus, the mosquito uses taste sensors (which they have in their legs) to determine if the human, or any blood-bearing animal, is suitable to become their food.

On the other hand, researchers have not been able to conclude whether mosquitoes have preference for a specific blood type. However, there is evidence that they take into account certain factors, such as a person’s genetics or even their diet.