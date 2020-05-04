To have lizards in our eyes in the morning is not unusual, it is a common situation whose causes may not be known by a significant number of people. If you are curious, the following information will be very interesting and illustrative.

Origin of the lizards

Australian ophthalmologist Robert G. Linton indicates for the BBC Mundo portal that there are two main reasons why lizards are formed. The first refers to slight cooling of the human body and that it motivates a liquid substance secreted by the meobomial glands to harden, thus forming a lizard.

The second reason is relaxation of muscles around meobomial glands, relaxation that initiates an excess of fluids on the roots of our eyelashes. If the body cools, these fluids will become lizards.

At room temperature, the substance secreted by the meobomy glands is a very fluid clear oil that turns into a lizard when there is a drop in temperature around it.

Role of the lizards

Although they are an organic residue, the lizards play an important role in our eye health because they contain the tears in our eyes, preventing them from running down our cheeks most of the time.

As the lizards keep our tears in our eyes, they also help keep them moisturized, which obviously prevents us from suffering from dry eyes.

In addition to lagañas, blinking also prevents us from suffering from dry eye because the meobomy glands are squeezed when we blink, which will generate a little more of the substance that covers our eye.

Lagañas have a relationship with our Health ocular It may not be perceived at first glance, but it exists. It is not a question that should cause you concern, but it is worth remembering that you can go to the ophthalmologist if you have any questions or discomfort with them.

