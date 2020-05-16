Alec Guinness, Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels and Daisy Ridley are actors who wanted to get out of Star Wars. But what were his reasons?

Every time a new Star Wars movie is announced, the Internet shakes. Given Lucasfilm’s preference for hiring unknown interpreters for main characters and the gigantic entertainment machine they run, portraying Star Wars characters is a guarantee of instant fame, success, wealth, and creative opportunities. So, with so many actors dying to be in one of the franchise movies, why do so many of them want to kill their characters and abandon the saga forever?

This has been the case for several stars in the original Trilogy. Alec Guinness, who played Obi-wan Kenobi in A new hopeHe was very happy to be killed before the end of the movie. He had never really wanted to be in a movie about space magicians, he did not connect with the cast and a much younger team, he simultaneously did not like the dialogue, which he considered “fairy tale trash” and hated that George Lucas was rewriting it constantly and was not very kind to the Tunisian desert

Even Harrison Ford wanted to kill Han Solo from Return of the Jedi in 1983. In a 2010 interview, he mentioned that there wasn’t much for Han, and that it had never been very interesting to him. However, Lucas refused to kill him in the original Trilogy. In Ford’s opinion, this was because the director “saw no future in Han’s dead toys.” In 2016, he added that Han’s death in The Force Awakens was a way to provide a purposeless character with a noble ending. “I thought his usefulness had been drained, bled, and, well, he was ready to die for the cause,” Ford explained. “Bring some gravitas, some base.”

Another actor in the original trilogy who also proposed his own death was none other than Anthony Daniels. Daniels was convinced that C-3PO should die in Skywalker’s rise. “Before this movie, the writers seemed to have run out of steam with C-3PO. I didn’t want it to become a wall decoration. I thought you should have a big goodbye or a goodbye that would give you a definitive character and of course at that time J.J. He said, “No way.”

The main actors in the prequels are more divided in this regard. For one thing, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman never returned to Star Wars after Revenge of the Sith and while they sometimes mention their colleagues on social media, neither of them has mentioned the possibility of returning to the franchise. On the other hand, many actors, including Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, and Temuera Robinson from the prequel era, will appear on Disney +.

The younger generation has expressed much more their reasons for not returning. Adam Driver wishes his fans forget that he ever played Kylo Ren so he could focus on other creative projects. John Boyega flatly rejected the idea of ​​participating in a Disney + series, adding that Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac would have to be part of any Star Wars project for him to seriously consider it. In the case of Ridley and Issac, they thought of Skywalker’s rise as the final chapter of this part of his acting career, because the story, as far as they were concerned, was over.

One reason that actors may be less inclined to return to the Star Wars franchise is because of the intense attention given to them. Detractors of the sequels harassed on social networks Daisy Ridley and Kelly-Marie Tran, the actress who played Rose Tico in The last Jedi and Skywalker’s rise. This type of stress could have played a role in his decision, but the intensity and exclusivity linked to promoting a Disney-Lucasfilm production could also have played an important role. When an actor signs a contract to appear in a movie, to include a clause determining how many days or hours the actor will spend promoting the movie, as well as a second clause requiring the actor’s exclusivity for a certain period of time. This ensures that during production and promotion the actor can only work on that particular film.

In any case, wanting to disappear from Star Wars generally does not work in the saga, you just have to see Yoda, Obi-wan or Luke Skywalker. The dead Jedi return as ghosts of force, the Sith Lords regain their rhythm and clone the tubs for a final act, and even Han Solo becomes a redemptive vision in Skywalker’s rise. Even actors who have passed away in the real world have returned to the big screen through the magic of technology. So chances are, even if the production and press tours are grueling, the fans behave like trolls, the characters look flat, and Disney breaks the whip to impose a code of conduct on their stars, they’ll be back.