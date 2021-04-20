Why do I have white vaginal discharge during pregnancy

During pregnancy white vaginal discharge is common. This is a sign of a reaction of our body to prevent infection. However, this can vary in color, which can indicate anything from good health to pregnancy-related problems, so you have to be especially attentive to it.

What does white vaginal discharge indicate?

When the increased vaginal discharge, may indicate that you are pregnant. It is not the only factor, but it is something that can help you suspect that you are pregnant.

It is natural for you to have discharge at different stages of your menstrual cycle and during pregnancy. In fact, when this discharge is white, or clear and transparent, it is known as leucorrhoea.

During pregnancy, leucorrhoea volume rises so that the risk of vaginal and uterine infections are reduced. However, it is possible that, when you reach the last weeks of pregnancy, the discharge is more intense, and it may contain pink mucus.

This is not bad, on the contrary, it indicates that your body is preparing for labor, as indicated in an article published in Medical News Today. This mucus is sticky and has a jelly-like consistency.

What if the color changes

If he white flow indicates that the pregnancy is going well, the question may change if the vaginal discharge changes color.

In case that be white and lumpy, it may indicate that you have a yeast infection. These infections are common, especially during pregnancy. In addition, it is accompanied by other symptoms such as itching, burning, and urination.

If it is green or yellow, it could be a sexually transmitted disease, such as chlamydia or even trichomoniasis. However, keep in mind that some STDs do not produce symptoms, so you should see your doctor.

When the discharge is pink, special care must be taken, as it may or may not be healthy. It usually appears during early pregnancy and also in its final stage, when your body is preparing for childbirth.

But it also appears before suffering a involuntary loss or during an ectopic pregnancy. That is why it is good to get a check-up to rule out any of these possibilities.

And if it is red, you should go to the doctor urgently, especially if there are clots or you have cramps and abdominal pain. Most likely it is an involuntary loss.

How to treat vaginal discharge

As you already know, during the pregnancy, white discharge is normal. But if they appear in other colors or have different smells, you need to see your doctor. To avoid having a bad time, it is important that you avoid the use of tampons and douches.

Uses protective towels to absorb excess flow, dry your intimate area well after a shower or being in the pool; and lastly, keep a healthy diet, Since what you eat also influences vaginal discharge.

