Why do gorillas beat their chests?

Mountain gorillas have a very famous gesture with which they convey a series of meanings that have been deciphered by the scientific community: beat your chest. With this common display that these primates have of resounding their hands on their body like a drum they can communicate information about their body size and allow the identification of individuals. This is what a study published in the journal “Scientific Reports” suggests.

© IstockThe bigger a male gorilla is, the better he hits his chest to show his friends and foes how powerful he is

The bigger a male gorilla, the better he will beat his chest to indicate to his friends and foes how powerful he is.. This has been confirmed by the result of this investigation. For their part, females pay attention to the tapping of their hands on the chest when evaluating a mate, while for other males it is a warning not to seek a fight.

“This behavior is the climax of a demonstration: the gorilla begins to make short howl-like vocalizations, stands up and runs on its legs while pounding its chest with the palms of both hands alternately, producing an impressive sound, like the roll of a drum ”, explains the professor of psychobiology at the UB Jordi Galbany.

The researchers conclude that it is also a powerful means of communication in the dense tropical habitat where gorillas live. Another interesting detail is that the breast strokes made by adult males, known as silver backs because of the color of the hair on their back, they can be heard over a kilometer away.

© Istock Male gorillas learn to beat the breast from an early age

Silver backs use chest strokes to warn male competitors and woo females in a display of size and strength. Male gorillas learn to beat their chest from a young age, practicing the skill as they grow older.

The sounds are believed to be related to the size of the air sacs near the larynx, which are found in gorillas and some other great apes (but not humans). These are involved in the grunts and calls gorillas make, as well as non-vocal chest pattering.



Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.