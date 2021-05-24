Why do flies always escape us?

Being able to escape predation is a great advantage for any animal, something that the calyptrata flies have achieved with enormous success, as the 18,000 species described in the group highlight, four times more than those described in mammals, twice the number. known species of birds, and about 12% of all Diptera.

Taking off to escape requires a perfect synchronization between speed and stability. Caliptrates appear to have found a way to counteract the loss of stability through the use of halteres, allowing them to achieve leaks through faster and more stable takeoffs than many other species of flies can execute.

Other stunts

Halteres aren’t the only secret to flies’ escapist success. Once a fly flies, it can perform incredible acrobatic maneuvers.

Fruit flies of the genus Drosophila can change course in less than a hundredth of a second, about 50 times faster than the blink of a human eye and, as can be seen in this video, they are capable of turning up to 90 degrees to fly mouth down and maximize your escape force.

A matter of sight

Flies also have exceptional vision that helps them plan their jumps to get away from an imminent threat. Approximately 200 milliseconds before takeoff to escape an attack, fruit flies use visual information to adjust their posture and set their course to safety (Figure 3).

Animal brains perceive the passage of time by processing images at speeds known as the “blink fusion rate,” a term that describes the number of images reaching the brain per second. The implantation of electrodes in the photoreceptors of the eyes of flies showed that their blink fusion rate was 400 times per second, while that for humans is approximately 60. This means that the movement that we perceive as “normal “For a fly it is a sequence in slow motion.

With all these benefits built in, it’s no wonder that the fly you’re trying to swat is able to escape. If you want to get a good idea of ​​the aerodynamic fundamentals of flying flies, watch this video.

You will learn that to improve your ability to knock down flies with a hit of, say, a rolled up newspaper, what you need to do is to point to the probable place where the fly is headed and not where it is apparently resting, because it is not. – His blink fusion ability is almost always on the prowl.

Point a little forward to anticipate where the fly is going to jump. There is no other. Of course, you can also leave her alone, because, like you, she has the right to pursue her life, even if it bothers a little.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read original here.

MDSWID20210524_0002