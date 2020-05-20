You’ve heard that elephants never forget, but did you know that elephants rarely get cancer?

It turns out that just 4.8 percent of known elephant deaths are related to cancer. For humans, cancer-related deaths are much more common: among the 11 to 25 percent, scientists say.

The low rate of elephant cancer is particularly interesting because, all things being equal, Elephants should have more cancer than we do.

Elephants have approximately 100 times more cells than humans, and have a long lifespan of about 70 years. This gives many cells many opportunities to mutate and become malignant.

This puzzling inconsistency has plagued scientists for decades. It even has a name: Peto’s paradox, a nod to epidemiologist Richard Peto, who first noticed the phenomenon in the 1970s, studying humans and mice.

However, research published in Cell Reports shows that, to keep cancer at bay, elephants have a tricky trick in their trunks: a molecular self-destruct button.

At first glance, being multicellular seems like a great concert. It allows the existence of stronger and more complex organisms that can scale the food chain. But quantity is a double-edged sword.

Imagine an English deck. The fifty-two hearts, spades, clovers, and diamonds are perfectly healthy cells, but the two jokers are cancer.

Building a body is like choosing cards one by one from this inevitably stacked deck. The larger the body, the more cards must be drawn, and the lower the chances of staying safe. Each additional card is another potential point of corruption.

All cancer needs is a single cell to mutate and freak out, ultimately creating an insatiable army that hoards the body’s natural resources and displaces vital organs.

Peto’s paradox has weighed on the mind of Vincent Lynch, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Chicago, for years.

So Lynch and his group conducted various investigations and concluded that elephants carry cadditional opia of a gene to fight cancer called TP53.

To protect against the dangers of tumor growth, even the busiest cells constantly stop to check their progress. If a cell detects damage or detects an error, such as damage to its DNA code that could lead to cancer, it must make a quick decision:

Is a repair necessary? If so, Is it worth the time and energy? Sometimes the answer is no, and the cell catapults itself on a path of self-destruction. Preventing cancer is about nipping it in the bud, even if it means saying goodbye to a cell that would otherwise be helpful.

TP53 produces a protein that is the scrupulous schoolmaster of the cell, diligently stopping the assembly line for routine checks and quality control. Under TP53’s watchful eye, cells are expected to show their work and verify their responses.

If TP53 detects a particularly serious error, cells will be ordered to commit suicide in a process called apoptosis. While extreme, such a sacrifice may be a price worth paying to avoid spreading a lineage of cancerous clones.

With a true TP53 cavalry, 20 pairs in each cellElephants are well equipped for cellular surveillance.

For his part, Juan Manuel Vázquez, a graduate student in Lynch’s research group, reasoned that an army would also need minions to do their dirty work.

So he decided to search the elephant genome for other genes with multiple copies. When Vázquez ordered the elephant genes by the number of duplications they had undergone, he was not surprised to see another gene that fights cancer LIF6 or also called “leukemia inhibitory factor.”

In summary, the researchers found that elephants have additional copies of two genes that fight cancer: P53, which searches for cells with poorly copied DNA, and LIF6, which destroys mutated cells before they can form a tumor.

Likewise, They found that LIF6 became inactive in elephants’ DNA millions of years ago, and then mysteriously came back to life.

Finally, the researchers hope to use the results to find new ways to treat cancer in humans.

