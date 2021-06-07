Why do dogs look into human eyes?

Our pets know how to dazzle us very well. And it is that they have learned for thousands and thousands of years to get our attention; so that have had plenty of time to perfect their techniques. Many times they just have to look us in the eye to tell us what they want. But sometimes we don’t know why our dog is looking us that way in the eye. Therefore, we are going to try to answer this question.

Between the Principal reasons For which your dog can stare into your eyes, as explained from the Vetplan insurance website, is that he asks for your permission, needs pampering or is hungry.

Your pet may be asking your permission, wanting pampering, or being hungry

Sometimes dogs look into the eyes of their owners seeking permission. Permission to run, to play with your favorite ball, or to greet other pets. If as soon as we say yes to him, he starts to do anything else, it is because he was seeking your permission.

Another option for which our gaze seeks is because wants to go for a walk or because he is hungry. You may have been late with the time of the walk or you have not put the food yet and it is asking you to do it. He is hungry! Or wanting to go out and pee a little. So if he looks you straight in the eye, take a look at the clock, perhaps he is asking you for a walk or he wants to eat.

Dogs also need pampering and are curious

Photo by John Price on Unsplash

There are pets that also need a daily dose of pampering and affection. For this reason, sometimes they will look at us with little eyes so that we can give them some caresses or spend a little while. Now, also, as we have spent so much time at home due to the pandemic and teleworking perhaps They have gotten used to having us very close and demanding pampering and affection at any time; even when our hands are glued to the computer keyboard. Maybe if you’ve looked at the clock and given them permission to do what they wanted and they don’t react, this is what happens to them. They need a little more affection.

It is always said that “curiosity killed the cat”; but dogs are also very curious. This is another reason why our pet can stare into our eyes. And it is that when we do things that are strange to them, they are curious.

Definitely, they will not know how to speak; but looking into our eyes fixedly, dogs know how to tell us many things. This is your way of communicating with us. Therefore, if your pet stares at you, it is best to think about what it may be trying to tell you. It is their way of explaining to us that they need us. And let’s not deny it either: that they look at us like that makes them even more tender.

Read this too …