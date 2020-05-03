Disney is one of the most successful companies in the world, and much of it is because of the extraordinary movies they’ve brought us over the years. The success of these stories lies in different things, but perhaps their greatest quality is the musicality that it prints in each one of them, songs that have become classics and that awaken different feelings in each person, the most important, love. Next, we will do an analysis of trying to answer Why do Disney songs make us fall in love?

To begin, we must ask ourselves How is music related to what we feel? Seen from a physiological point, it influences too much, since the waves that go from our ear to the cerebral cortex, pass through our central nervous system, that is, the areas that regulate our feelings. Now, seen from a psychological point of view, it influences even more, since since we are born we begin to perceive sounds, whether in songs, environmental noises and even in the voices we hear, each of these marks a memory in our minds, which in the long run it is identified with a specific feeling.

Different musicologists, including the teacher Elizabeth MargulisThey have tried to decipher how music works in our minds. In his essay ‘On repeat: how music plays in the mind’, he touched on a point of great importance, asserting that “Much of the music we listen to we already knew”. This does not mean that we have heard the same song, but that the sounds, the instruments, the musical structure, the voice structure or some other characteristic, already existed in our memories, and that is exactly why a song becomes our favorites, associate your memories with feelings.

Walt disney He knew these concepts perfectly, and that is why he put music in a role of great importance in his films. In fact, in the organization charts that he made of his films, he placed the musicians and the animators at the same level (importance), he just knew it. Walt Disney was the first to present us with a musicalBecause I knew that when consuming their films, music was going to play two roles: it was going to generate feelings for us due to our sonic memories, and also, they were going to plant feelings that would be treasured for life. The clear example is the concept of repetition, which appears in most of the compositions for Disney and that Elizabeth Marguilis, in her mentioned essay, assured that it was the success for a song to stay in our memory (something like rock, pop, hip hop, reggaeton and practically all contemporary music).

Now, taking all this into account, we will make a list of characteristics that are repeated in all the Disney songs and that make them so successful:

Music and melodies made for everyone: All Disney songs have very simple musical progressions, which makes them very digestible for audiences of all ages.The themes are presented in two versions: first orchestral and then sung: the orchestral version is appearing throughout the film, it prepares you for when the peak moment of the sung version arrives you are already familiar with it.The structures adapt to the pop of the moment: Disney has made films since 1937 (Snow White), to date. And each of the songs has a nod to the music of the moment. For example: the songs of the old princesses were written with a structure of Valls (3/4), the songs of now, like ‘Libre Soy’, have a totally pop structure (4/4).Very easy to retain letters: One of the great successes is knowing your audience, and as well as the language in their films, the songs have easy to understand lyrics, in addition to the phrasings being very short, which does not require the memory of children to they listen.“Micky Mousing”: One of the very successful things that Disney implemented and that even became a style of musicalizing movies is “Micky Mousing”, a concept in which each step, each jump, each of the things that happen in a sequence.

There are one more characteristics that better explain Disney’s relationship, people and love. The “late motiv” (motives) of the songs. The reasons are those moments, people or situations that a song talks about, in the case of Disney they all have emotionally charged reasons. Specifically, those who speak of love do so in key situations in the film, or with characters who have already won our hearts throughout the film.

Here we leave you the best examples:

‘Beauty and the Beast’ – ‘Beauty and the Beast’

‘A whole new world’ – ‘Aladdin’

‘Tonight Is To Love’ – ‘The Lion King’

‘No Matter Distance’ – ‘Hercules’

‘Dream’ – ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

