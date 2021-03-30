Why do deserts get so cold at night?

Heat and humidity, key factors

The variation in the temperature of deserts is due to two main factors: sand and humidity. Sand does not retain heat very well. So when the sun hits the desert, the sand in the top layer absorbs and also releases heat into the air. During the day, radiation from the sand overheats the air and causes the temperature to rise.

However, during the night, most of the heat from the sand quickly radiates into the air. And, in the absence of sunlight that overheats the environment, the sand and the surroundings they are colder than before, thus lowering the temperature. However, this phenomenon alone does not explain such a drastic drop in thermometers.

In arid deserts like the Sahara, humidity is practically non-existent. Also, unlike sand, water retains heat very well. A humid environment requires more energy to heat, which means that it takes more time for that energy to dissipate and the surroundings cool down. Therefore, the lack of humidity in deserts allows arid areas to warm up quickly, but to cool down at the same rate.