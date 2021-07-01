Why do cats love catnip?

Why do felines love catnip?

But why do they react this way? The answer, as scientists argue, lies in a chemical compound called nepalacatlone that the plant releases naturally when its leaves or stems are bruised.

Researchers believe that this chemical reaches the receptors in the cat’s nose and subsequently estimulates sensory neurons. This causes changes in brain activity.

Thus the mind-altering effects they usually last between five and fifteen minutes, although some cats respond more intensely and for longer than others.

Interestingly, it is believed that catnip responsiveness is inherited. In fact, one in three adult cats is completely immune to the effects.

However, other scientists argue that all cats feel the stimuli of catnip, only that some respond actively and others are more passive.