Why do cats knead with their paws before going to bed?

It does not matter if it is a surface or a person: cats knead and this has a special meaning in their language.

It seems like a carefully planned ritual. The animal makes an elegant leap and falls just where it wants to be: it has already chosen the perfect place to take a nap, or the ideal space for take a sunbath. It does not matter if it is in the morning, at lunchtime or when night falls: the same thing always happens. It is a slow, measured and determined coming and going on surfaces, furniture and even people. Although it is a recurring action, the motivation behind cats knead it is not so clear to many of its owners.

Knead surfaces

Photo: .

In the language of cats, the fact that they love surfaces and people has different meanings, but comes from the same origin. It is usually accompanied by a purr soft, which can be made stronger if the animal feels comfortable and in confidence.

Although cats are generally identified as sullen animals, they actually have very specific ways of expressing affection to your family and the environment in which they live. One of the most iconic is that slow and smooth kneading, which they usually do before lie down or snuggle with the people they love.

Domestic cats are very sensitive. When they do it against specific surfaces – like a cushion, an armchair, or the rugs around the house – they are usually preparing the territory for bed. It’s a way of permeate its scent into space where they will rest, as well as recognize it by touch.

We suggest: A parasite present in undercooked meat and cat excrement increases the risk of brain cancer

Knead other animals

Photo: .

The “kneading” comes from a congenital animal instinct. When kittens have to get milk from their mothers, naturally they print this rhythmic movement on their tits to get food. Julia Albright, a veterinarian and researcher at the University of Tennessee, in the United States, points out that it is essential for healthy development.

For this reason, when cats adults knead other animals —It doesn’t matter if they are not of the same species—, it represents a gesture of affection and emotional closeness with the other. It is a way of imitating the feeling of protection and security that their mothers gave them when they were most vulnerable, looking for food to grow strong.

Knead people

Photo: .

Finally, when cats knead the people they live with, the meaning takes on a more intimate dimension. In addition to the fact that they know who feeds them, cleans their space and provides them with a home, the fact of doing this same movement on the belly, legs or chest of the people with whom they live is a way to express deep love.

Unlike dogs, domestic cats are more selective animals. For this reason, kneading is a demonstration of closeness and trust. It is common, even, that they do not do it with all the members of the family with which they live: only some —Which they identify as members of their pack— they will have that privilege.

This is so because cats retain a hunting instinct. At the time of kneading, they become vulnerable with the person to whom they are doing that “little massage.” For this reason, they usually fall asleep at the end, snuggling with the one to whom they expressed all their affection in this way. Even if they can bury their claws sometimes, worth it allow these manifestations of love.

Keep reading:

The cruel punishment for people who killed cats in Ancient Egypt

Russia Introduces First COVID-19 Vaccine for Dogs, Cats and Other Animals