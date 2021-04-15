Why do cats have a bag of fat in their belly?

Present in other animals

The primordial bags are also found in other big cats, such as tigers or lions. In addition, they have it for the same reasons, as José Arce argues. In domestic cats, these bags begin to develop around six months of age in both males and females.

On the other hand, it is essential that you know how to distinguish if your cat has a large primordial bag or, if on the contrary, he is overweight. You should bear in mind that, like people, obese cats can develop pheart disease, hypertension or diabetes. Likewise, being overweight can also increase the risk of arthritis and even some types of cancer. Keep an eye on the health of your furry companion!