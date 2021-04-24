Why do cars hide their engine under a plastic cover?

Opening the hood of a car was a primary experience years ago. You were lifting a heavy piece of metal and a blast of heat would hit your face. Before you, a multitude of cables, sleeves and metal parts, surrounding a well visible engine block. In the case of some sports cars, its engine was as beautiful as its body. Today, it is an aseptic experience: all you will see in a modern car is a black plastic cover. Why do modern cars hide their engine under this huge and unsightly plastic? We explain why.

What is the function of plastic caps?

The plastic cap that covers your engine today began to become popular during the last half of the 90s. Cars began to be more reliable and refined, and the need to open the hood and get their hands dirty – on the part of the driver – greatly decreased. The plastic cover concealed not too pretty motors from our eyes, giving the car a more aseptic, cleaner image. Instead of a tangle of metal and plastic curdled in dirt, our eyes saw a clean, shiny plastic lid.

TwinPower Turbo engine of a BMW 2 Series.

Their function is mainly aesthetic, although they also contribute to the sound insulation of the car.

Today, these plastic caps are present in practically all engines on the market, with few exceptions. It does not matter whether the engine is a V12 with two turbochargers or a rabid atmospheric V8: we will not see its manifolds, the design of its valve cover or the wiring of its spark plugs, just a block of dark plastic. The main function of these covers today is acoustic insulation the motor. In search of a quiet cabin, car manufacturers do not want us to listen to the engine.

In direct injection engines, the high-pressure injection pumps make a considerable noise, and the turbochargers also blow perfectly audibly. This cover – only in some cases – integrates the wiring of the spark plugs and in some cases it is part of the engine intake. But let’s not forget, its main function is aesthetic. The brand of turn wants us to raise the hood and see an aesthetically pleasing object. An object they don’t want us to touch.

Yes I have to admit that the plastic covers prevent the engine from getting too dirty.

Engine of a Mercedes GLC.

Is it a good idea for a motor to be clogged?

No, it is not the best of ideas. In the first place, it is an element that is interposed between a propellant that is heated to 100 degrees or more in temperature and the air flow it receives from outside. Although the cooling of a modern engine is almost perfect, without this cover, the engine would breathe a little better. Another problem associated with this cap is its weight. It may only weigh 2 or 3 kilos, but we live in an era in which we resort to the most unusual solutions to subjecting our cars to slimming diets.

These covers are anchored to the motor with plastic screws or clips, and can be broken by the vibrations of the motor, generating parasitic noise and annoyance. Without a lid, we would not have this problem. However, the main problem with these covers is that we do not see what happens under them. Although we can lift them, we will only do it when there really is a problem that prevents us from continuing the march. We will not see if any connector is loose, or if there is some fluid loss underhood.

I don’t mind that a three-cylinder diesel is hidden by a piece of plastic, but it bothers me that a V8 Biturbo is.

Engine without cover of an Opel Kadett GSi.

And when we have to remove the cover, we will not know where to look, because we never have. And quite possibly, it is too late. We cannot deny the deterrent effect of these caps in the average driver, who prefers to take the car to the workshop rather than try to solve the problem himself, however trivial and simple it may be. Something as simple as a refill of coolant or a change of spark plugs becomes a must visit to the workshop. “Don’t go breaking something,” they’ll tell you.

Some of the worst examples of plastic engine covers

Look at the Mazda RX-8 engine. Instead of having the rotary engine in the air, we find four black boxes. No sign of the mechanics.

Rotary engine of a Mazda RX-8.

Lexus is especially a fan of plastic covers. A sea of ​​shiny plastic greets us open the hood of this Lexus LS600hL. No one would say that there is a V8 underneath.

Lexus LS 600h L.

The Previous generation BMW 760Li It had a very powerful V12 engine with two turbochargers, but nothing would tell us if we opened the hood.

The V12 of the BMW 760Li.

Another case that offends me is the case of Previous Generation Corvette ZR1, a huge 6.2 V8 supercharged by compressor with an engine cover that prevented a single detail of the mechanics from being seen. The icing? General Motors cut a piece of the hood and installed a methacrylate window for us to see this plastic cover.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

There is still hope: cars that let us see their engine

In the Audi equipped with 2.5 TFSI engineWe can even see the engine valve cover and the connectors for each spark plug. Good insulation is compatible with sexy mechanics. We want to enjoy with the hood open.

The 2.5 TFSI from Audi. At Discover.

In the Dodge equipped with Hellcat engine A gigantic silver compressor greets us as soon as we open the hood. If we look a little, we can even enjoy the engine block, painted in an intense orange color.

6.2 V8 HEMI Supercharged. No lid, no need to.

The engine of a Subaru BRZ. There is no plastic cover, just bare engine components. Of course there are many plastics, it is common in any modern engine. But we can identify each component without having to lift a gigantic lid.

Does it remind you of an Alien “facehugger”?

One last image: this was the engine compartment of the Alfa Romeo 147 GTA, which was on sale until not so many years ago. A brilliant transverse V6 with its silver ad intake manifolds as the protagonists. So yes.

The V6 Busso, the latest nice engine?