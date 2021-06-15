in World

Why do birds die on power lines?

Deceased Bonelli's Eagle. GREFA, Author provided

Power lines, their cables and their poles have become a common element in the environment in which we live. Power lines cross mountains and plains and power towers appear in any corner or town, altering the landscape.

The consumption and generation of electricity in Spain has not stopped growing in recent decades. And it will stop doing so, especially due to the arrival of electric mobility and the expansion of new renewable energy facilities such as wind and photovoltaic.

What can be good news for the energy mix with the increase in green energies, has a strong impact on biodiversity, especially on birds. Recent studies have estimated that between 11,000 and 33,000 raptors are killed each year by power lines. It is the main cause of death for several species, including the endangered Iberian imperial eagle, Bonelli's eagle and the bustard.

Furthermore, these numbers are likely to be underestimated due to scavengers who have become used to scouring the lines in search of dead or badly injured animals.

Collisions and electric shocks

Birds suffer from power lines twice. On the one hand, large species such as cranes, storks or bustards can collide with the cables through which the electricity travels, which is commonly known as a collision.

On the other hand, electricity poles or supports pose another threat to those species of birds such as raptors, corvids or scavengers that use these places as lookouts or resting places. Due to the proximity of cables to their lodging area, an electric shock occurs, an electrocution.

The discharge can occur in two main ways: by touching two cables or by touching a cable and the electrical turret that is grounded. In both cases, a potential difference is caused and, therefore, electricity passes through the bird's body.

Read more

Paradoxically, when pigeons, starlings or other birds are resting on the wire and are not touching anything that generates a potential difference, there is no discharge. In this case the electricity "prefers" to run through the superconductor (the electrical cable) without going through the body of the bird.

As we have said before, only when two elements with different voltages are joined, the forces tend to equalize by running through any element that is minimally conductive. Obviously, medium and large birds are the most vulnerable to poles, since they can reach various parts of the support when opening their wings to take flight or when landing.

All this means that power lines are probably the highest cause of mortality for many species of birds and a sink that every year takes away the hope of recovery of many threatened species.

Who is responsible for these deaths?

According to the Environmental Responsibility Law (Law 26/2007), the generator of an economic activity is obliged to prevent it from causing damage to the environment by means of corrective measures. If this is not complied with, sanctions will be applied through the principle known as “whoever pollutes, pays”.

This law began to be applied thanks to pressure from the legal departments of certain autonomous communities that saw how year after year the populations of many birds were declining due to power lines.

The Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and the SOS Tendidos Eléctricos Platform were also promoters of this law. The latter consisting of a pressure group on this issue made up of nine conservation entities.

How can we avoid them?

The simplest solution would be to eliminate power lines and have them go underground, as is the case in cities. But its viability is low.

Therefore, to avoid electrocution, it is required to eliminate all those elements in tension above the resting area and “sheathe” with insulating material the areas near the electrical supports.

In the case of collision, what is sought is to make the cables visible to prevent the birds from colliding. This is done with beacons, which have evolved a lot in recent years.

Currently, all these solutions to the problem are approved and regulated by express regulations for this, thus avoiding faulty assemblies or low-quality material. But also, due to possible deterioration, they must be checked every three years to see if they are in perfect condition.

The owners of the power lines (companies and individuals) currently know that they are responsible for the mortality that occurs on their lines. This should prompt them to take firm initiatives to end a major problem in terms of biodiversity conservation.

This article has been written in collaboration with Juan José Iglesias Lebrija, Head of Endangered Species Monitoring of the Group for the Rehabilitation of Native Fauna and its Habitat.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Alfredo García Fernández does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consultancy work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.

