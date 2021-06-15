Why do birds die on power lines?

Who is responsible for these deaths?

According to the Environmental Responsibility Law (Law 26/2007), the generator of an economic activity is obliged to prevent it from causing damage to the environment by means of corrective measures. If this is not complied with, sanctions will be applied through the principle known as “whoever pollutes, pays”.

This law began to be applied thanks to pressure from the legal departments of certain autonomous communities that saw how year after year the populations of many birds were declining due to power lines.

The Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and the SOS Tendidos Eléctricos Platform were also promoters of this law. The latter consisting of a pressure group on this issue made up of nine conservation entities.

How can we avoid them?

The simplest solution would be to eliminate power lines and have them go underground, as is the case in cities. But its viability is low.

Therefore, to avoid electrocution, it is required to eliminate all those elements in tension above the resting area and “sheathe” with insulating material the areas near the electrical supports.

In the case of collision, what is sought is to make the cables visible to prevent the birds from colliding. This is done with beacons, which have evolved a lot in recent years.

Currently, all these solutions to the problem are approved and regulated by express regulations for this, thus avoiding faulty assemblies or low-quality material. But also, due to possible deterioration, they must be checked every three years to see if they are in perfect condition.

The owners of the power lines (companies and individuals) currently know that they are responsible for the mortality that occurs on their lines. This should prompt them to take firm initiatives to end a major problem in terms of biodiversity conservation.

This article has been written in collaboration with Juan José Iglesias Lebrija, Head of Endangered Species Monitoring of the Group for the Rehabilitation of Native Fauna and its Habitat.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Alfredo García Fernández does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consultancy work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.