Why disseminate science?

Disseminate is to make the difficult easy And for this it is essential to train in those communication skills that allow you to be a magician of the written and spoken word, knowing how to choose the exact words to convey enthusiasm and fascination for science. The Official Master’s Degree in Social Communication of Scientific Research at the International University of Valencia – VIU is a window that has been offering hundreds of international students the possibility of fulfilling their childhood dreams of communicating science with rigor, creativity and knowledge.

The emergence of COVID19 has led to another great challenge in science crisis communication. This subject of the Master in Social Communication of Scientific Research teaches the importance of transparency before the interruption of the communicative flow of any crisis. It is necessary to count, count and count, the good, the bad, the positive, the negative and the neutral as only way to combat the circulation of bulls, ‘fake news’, half truths, unproven data and alarmist claims.

COVID19 has also shown the hunger that exists in the general public to feed on scientific knowledge. We all want to be able to understand more and better, to be aware of advances and discoveries and to be able to ponder the impact that a certain event can have on our lives. But for this to be the case, it is essential to have professionals capable of translating this knowledge in a clear and attractive way into a language that is comprehensible by the public that does not belong to the scientific community. That is why a master’s degree such as VIU’s is so relevant, because in addition to allowing those who study it to progress in their career and life, it contributes to the progress of society as a whole.

To exemplify these statements, let’s think about what happens when we disseminate science, making its wonders accessible to all who are interested. Sharing what you are most passionate about helps others discover how wonderful science is. It is a form of inspire, motivate future generations that they too can be scientists and make history. Probably many of those who read this remember an article, a news or a documentary that made a deep impression on them in their childhood. It may even be that for several of them that impression has become a permanent fascination that has finally led to a career in science, a career that inevitably ends up contributing to the collective knowledge that makes our societies progress. Such is the power of words in mobilizing knowledge and events.

In closing, I return to Carl Sagan: “We live in a society totally dependent on science and technology, in which practically nobody knows anything about science or technology”. Being a scientific disseminator is a big challenge, it gives vertigo, it requires dedication and effort, but with enthusiasm, discipline and training, everything is achieved. It depends on “sane madmen” like us. I’m throwing the glove at you!