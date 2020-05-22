For some years Disney has been in charge of making live-action of its best classics, although it is in the last decade that they have generated much success for the brand thanks to films such as’ Beauty and The Beast ‘,’ Aladdin ‘or’ The Lion King ‘, all three were successful at the box office but not the best reviews from the audience, since many people began to seem tired listening to so much music. With the idea of ​​continuing to produce live-action, they have to ask themselves, should Disney remove music from its classics? We gave ourselves the task of doing an analysis and checking you. Why should Disney live-action continue to be musical?

To start we have to make a series of points that will explain to us in broad strokes the importance of music in cinema:

Set a story in a certain time and place. Disregarding music would not be a good option for Disney since their songs not only tell us about what happens with a character, they also put us in context of the cultural and social situation that occurs in each of their stories. characters. This is a key element in the Disney classics, since they describe what he feels, what he thinks and the why of the acts that each of the characters performs, all through a song, giving us more digestible messages. It is a fact that sometimes the messages given in a dialogue cannot have the same impact as in a song, since they can become heavy and even the audience can be lost along the way, unlike with a song, since it may be etched in your subconscious. Emotionally involve the viewer. One of the keys to Disney, and that we will develop later, the emotions that provoke a song go far beyond the most imposing speech of all time.

Walt Disney knew perfectly the musical impact on human beings, since he devoted himself to studying different theories in which the physiological and psychological impact that music has on people is explained. The most important is that of professor Elizabeth Margulis, who in her essay ‘On repeat: how music plays in the mind’, asserts that “much of the music we listen to we already knew.” This does not mean that we have listened to the same song, but that the sounds, instruments, musical structure, voice structure or some other characteristic, that have come to us in a physiological way by the ear and went up to our brain, they became memories due to the feelings or actions that my people were doing at that time (psychological appropriation) and it is precisely for this reason that a song becomes our favorite, you associate your memories with the feelings.

Another reason why Disney’s live-action films should remain musical is that Walt Disney was the first to present us with a musical, because he knew that when he consumed his films, music was going to play two roles: we It was going to generate feelings due to our sound memories, and in addition, sensations were going to be planted that would be treasured for life. The clear example is the concept of repetition, which appears in most of the compositions for Disney and that Elizabeth Marguilis, in her mentioned essay, assured that it was the success for a song to stay in our memory (something like rock, pop, hip hop, reggaeton and practically all contemporary music).

There is no doubt that music in Disney movies is a key element, and this is not just because, since the composers of these songs have followed key points to achieve it:

Music and melodies made for everyone: All Disney songs have very simple musical progressions, making them very digestible for audiences of all ages.The songs are presented in two versions: first orchestral and then sung: the orchestral version It will appear throughout the film, preparing you for when the peak moment of the sung version arrives and you are already familiar with it.The structures are adapted to the pop of the moment: Disney has made films since 1937 (Snow White), until the date. And each of the songs has a nod to the music of the moment. For example: the songs of the old princesses were written with a structure of Valls (3/4), the songs of now, like ‘Libre Soy’, have a totally pop structure (4/4). Lyrics very easy to retain : One of the great successes is knowing your audience, and just like the language in their films, the songs have easy to understand lyrics, in addition to the phrasings being very short, which does not require the memory of children to Listen. “Micky Mousing”: One of the very successful things that Disney implemented and that even became a style of musicalizing movies is “Micky Mousing”, a concept in which each step, each jump, each of the things that happen in a sequence.

Taking all this into account, it would be a serious mistake for Disney executives to decide to remove the songs or, failing that, reduce them, since there is no doubt that they are part of their DNA, and much more importantly, part of the success that they have become. the big corporation they are. That is why Disney live-action must remain musical.