Why Diesel Is Worth It Even With Your Taxes Going Up

A few days ago, the Government sent Brussels a document in which it makes explicit the commitments made by Spain in terms of sustainability, in addition to the expenditure items in which the 140,000 million euros that it will receive from the Recovery Plan. This “New Green Deal” will involve very strong investments in zero-emission mobility, but also a predictable model of payment for use of the high capacity network and the clear intention to equalize the taxation of diesel and gasoline. Of the diesel tax hike we need to talk.

My colleague David Villarreal spoke to us just a few days ago about this plausible tax increase on diesel, with the aim of equating its taxation with that of gasoline – the Special Hydrocarbon Tax continues to be more burdensome for gasoline than for diesel, a cause of country dependence on road transport, among other factors. This tax increase has not yet materialized, since it was postponed to achieve political support when approving the General State Budgets.

The rise in taxes on diesel will appear in the next General State Budget negotiation.

In any case, everything points to the Government will try to include this increase in the next Budgets. If achieved, it would not come into effect until January 2022. And you know what? Even if that tax increase materialized in its full scope – an increase of about 0.10 euros / liter – diesel will continue to make a lot of sense, and a lot of travel Of future. And in this article we are going to explain the reasons why it has a great future, and the particular conditions that you should meet so that having a diesel car is not counterproductive.

Diesel: friend of the road, enemy of the city

Spain lived a tremendous dieselization during the first decade of the century. A dieselization that is clearly excessive. These days, there is an aversion to diesel, also obviously excessive. To know if the diesel pays off, we must carefully analyze the use our vehicle receives: We must not only analyze how many kilometers we travel annually, but also where we go through them. If our journeys are mainly urban and we barely travel 15,000 km per year, it is better that we forget about diesel engines.

Diesel makes sense, but only if we meet certain conditions.

Short, urban-cut trips are really detrimental to a modern diesel’s anti-pollution systems, which will soon become saturated and require forced regenerations, cleanings, or even expensive replacement. On the contrary, if our use of the car is fundamentally extra-urban and we travel a sufficient distance for the vehicle to reach and maintain a service temperature – at least 15 minutes of driving at a constant speed – diesel can become a great ally and a really smart purchase.

With equal power and performance, the actual consumption of a diesel car – and therefore its CO2 emissions – are still clearly lower than that of a gasoline car. If we travel a high number of kilometers a year, the accounts come out with diesel, and they will continue to come out even if the liter becomes more expensive by those 10 cents per liter. As the owner of a diesel car that travels at least 35,000 km per year, I can attest to this first-hand: with a gasoline my annual cost and my environmental footprint would be much higher.

In a context of decarbonisation and SUV fever, turning your back on diesel is a big mistake.

Road transport continues to depend on diesel

90% of freight traffic in Spain moves by road, in large trucks. Almost all of these trucks use diesel. Urban delivery fleets, self-employed vans and self-employed vehicles are still mostly diesel fueled. The commercial engine in Spain is a diesel mechanic. Obviously, we are facing an unprecedented decarbonisation process and commercial vehicles are not alien to this process. But that transition must be fair and orderly.

A tax increase of this draft will not harm those who use professional diesel, but it will affect other companies and the self-employed considerably. From our point of view, the decarbonisation of the fleet should be done without harming those who have invested tens of thousands of euros in diesel vehicles, whose taxation until now remained beneficial. The ideal of a natural transition to low-emission mobility would be switch to electric because it is cheaper, do not abandon diesel because it is too expensive.

Dieselgustazo: this is how diesel cars continue to benefit from taxation in Spain

