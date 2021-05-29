Why didn’t Paul Rudd (Mike) go to ‘Friends: The Reunion’?

‘Friends: The Reunion‘has already hit HBO. The six irreplaceable protagonists of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matthew perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David schwimmer, and an extensive gallery of cameos, have attempted to explain the phenomenon ‘Friends‘in a special celebrating a series that premiered the last episode of its 10th season in 2004.

The enthusiastic fans have celebrated the event by crying with each anecdote of the main cast convinced that, at least during its 100 minutes, they could go back to what they were when they saw the original episodes for the first time. Clinging to their desires for a future that was never the promised one like the one who tries to resume an interrupted dream by closing his eyes tightly, they enjoyed the battles of their friends but, oh, pain! Oh, fields of solitude, withered hill, they were not all …

“Well, we couldn’t have everyone, because it’s only one hour and 45 minutes. And we must not forget that the main theme of the program has to be about the six members of the cast “he explains. Ben winston, event director, to The Wrap. “We couldn’t have too many cameos because of course there were hundreds of amazing people who were on ‘Friends’ over the years. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get everyone to get in. “

Although there was room for Cara delevingne, Justin Bieber or Lady Gaga, the one who was left out was the good of Paul rudd, who played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s husband, in the last two seasons of the series that we continue to talk about because of its brilliant lead sextet. How could Rudd arrive at the last minute and get his acolytes to welcome him with open arms? Simple: Paul Rudd is the best!

“We invited some people who could not attend,” says Winston. “It’s a tough time to do television now because, you know, some couldn’t fly internationally, some were on other television or movie shoots.”

Rudd, who we will see this summer in ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘(Jason Reitman, 2021), he’s shooting right now’Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘(Peyton Reed, 2023), reason enough to explain its absence as an agenda problem and move on to something else. Something that fans of the series will have to start doing.

