‘The Rise of Skywalker’ sins because it was a movie that focused so much on pleasing fans that it put aside having a good story. One of those moments was bringing Darth Sidious back, but the most interesting thing is that even though he reveals himself to be the true villain, and he knew everything … Why didn’t Palpatine know about the connection between Rey and Kylo?

At the end of the Disney trilogy, Emperor Palpatine was revealed to be the true dark puppeteer behind the First Order from the start. After his apparent death at the hands of Darth Vader in ‘Return of the Jedi’, Palpatine’s essence was placed in a clone body in Exegol, but since that body was far from stable, Palpatine orchestrated the events of the first two films, using Supreme Leader Snoke.

At the end of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, it is revealed that Palpatine’s grand plan was to manipulate Rey (who is revealed to be his granddaughter) to accept the full legacy of the Sith herself, thus becoming Empress Palpatine.

But his plans are thwarted during the final battle, when it is revealed that Palpatine did not know of a connection between Rey and Kylo Ren (who at the time is Ben Solo again). An extremely rare bond, which they call Diada in the Force, and that it is conveniently extremely powerful between the two Force-sensitive.

Despite the fact that he looks surprised, it is interesting that Palpatine did not know about this. Since, he offers a useful exposition that reveals exactly what a Force Dyad is, proving that he was at least aware of the phenomenon, and if this wasn’t enough, Snoke’s actions in ‘The Last Jedi’ also hints that this dyad was known, since Snoke is said to have been responsible for creating it.

The narrative explanation of why Palpatine did not know about this, it is impossible to say since the answers are confused among themselves, so the real answer is that Rian Johnson and J.J. Abrams had very different visions for the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, and having no plan, this resulted in complete chaos.

With this raised, the lack of awareness of the Force Dyad is one of several examples of Disney’s poor planning with ‘Star Wars’ and its sequel trilogy. For now, it is known that the House of the Mouse wants to correct this in future sequels. ¿Will they succeed or is the damage already done?