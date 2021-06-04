Why didn’t Nvidia’s explosive earnings drive up the price?

NVIDIA’s earnings have doubled from year to year thanks to adoption in various markets of its chips, including cloud computing and medical imaging. The company expects the momentum to continue but investors are unclear, according to John Ballard in The Motley Fool.

One of the reasons for investors is that the 106% YoY increase from gaming was too good to be true. What’s more, CFO Colette Kress in the earnings report suggested that the increase in games could have experienced a boost from non-players. Kress said: “We believe that the games also benefited from the demand for cryptocurrency mining, although it is difficult to determine to what extent.”

“This statement raises a red flag on the sustainability of the growth of games, NVIDIA’s largest business segment. Let’s review why increased demand from miners might make investors cautious and what management is doing about it, “says Ballard.

The 2018 debacle

Nvidia would like to avoid the revenue collapse in the gaming business that started in late 2018. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, gaming revenue plummeted 46% sequentially, which caused the stock price to fall sharply.

The culprit was a sharp drop in cryptocurrency prices that made miners stop buying GeForce game cards, which are often used to mine digital currencies. This led to a excess supply, forcing the firm to reduce GPU shipments to allow excess inventory to be sold.

But now the firm is better prepared by having launched cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP), which generated $ 155 million in revenue in the last quarter. What’s more, reduced the mining capacity of their GeForce GPUs to discourage miners from buying dedicated game cards and opt for the CMP.

This seems to be working as they forecast that CMPs will generate $ 400 million in revenue in the current period, a strong increase from the first fiscal quarter. This implies tremendous mining demand that the administration is seeing internally.

“Still, there is no way NVIDIA can know who is buying your gaming chips, so there is still uncertainty about the integrity of the recent acceleration in gaming revenue, especially during a typically slow quarter for the gaming segment, ”says Ballard.

For this reason, we could consider that the company is more protected from the effects of cryptocurrency mining.

However, it should be noted that The aforementioned decline in 2018 led many investors to buy shares.

“The video game industry welcomed many new and returning players during the pandemic, and many of these players are clearly investing more in their new hobby. For example, Logitech Intl Ny Corsair Gaming recently reported strong sales of gaming peripherals, ”said Ballard.

What is the conclusion? “Be mindful of cryptocurrency risk in the short term, but it is long-term demand trends in gaming and data center technology that will ultimately determine the direction of NVIDIA’s share price.” Ballard ends.