Everyone knows that Michael Jordan had a step by the baseball but perhaps very few know, why did he never play in the Big leagues?

In ‘The Last Dance‘, The documentary series of Michael Jordan they tell us about the step that the legendary player of the Bulls in the ‘king of sports‘. He lived through difficult times, such as the day Sports Ilustrated accused him and the White Sox of “embarrassing” baseball.

HR for MJ. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/4AWgzZbV3l – MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2020

However, Michael Jordan he recovered and adapted his body on baseball. It wasn’t something as physical and muscular as basketball. When it seemed that everything was ready, ‘MJ‘Left the camp of the Chicago White Sox.

The MLB strike:

In 1994, the most expensive episode in the MLB history when the teams went to strike. The decision came after the league tried to set a salary cap, as well as in the Nfl, seeking to avoid having so many differences between rich teams and poor.

It was then that the association of players agreed to go on strike in August 1994, thinking that they could reach an agreement before the season.

The campaign start date arrived and a solution had not been found. The MLB decided to put matches of replacements against replacements and that’s when Michael Jordan showed that solidarity that always characterized him. He said that if the strike stood, would not play, or train. True to his word, he left the White Sox camp and days later his return to the NBA.

What would have happened if the strike did not happen? ¿Michael Jordan would have devoted himself fully to baseball? There are many unanswered questions but perhaps it was also destiny, because he returned to win another three-time championship with the Bulls.